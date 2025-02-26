Ryan Lowe is reportedly among the candidates to take over at Tranmere Rovers following Nigel Adkins’ sacking.

According to Alex Crook, the League Two side are weighing up an approach for the former Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle manager.

The 46-year-old is currently out of work after departing the Lilywhites in August 2024 following the start of the campaign.

After making the jump from a promotion-chasing Plymouth team, Lowe spent just under three years in charge at Deepdale, having taken charge in December 2021, guiding the team to 13th, 12th and 10th place finishes in the Championship.

Ryan Lowe's Preston North End record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 125 47 31 47

Tranmere eye Ryan Lowe appointment

It has been reported that Lowe is one of the potential candidates being considered by Rovers in the wake of their decision to change managers.

Tranmere are currently searching for a new head coach following the dismissal of Adkins from the position on Wednesday morning.

The fourth division side are at risk of suffering relegation out of the EFL this season, with the team sitting 22nd in the table.

A 1-0 loss to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night proved the final straw of Adkins’ reign, with the ex-Southampton boss being dismissed in the immediate aftermath.

It remains to be seen whether Lowe would take on the position, having previously been working in the Championship with Preston, although he did spend one year at the club as a player from 2013 to 2014 which could help persuade him.

However, it’s understood he is just one of multiple candidates being considered by the League Two outfit at this stage.

Tranmere Rovers recent form

Tranmere have slid down the table in recent weeks, with their form leaving them just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Rovers are without a win in their last 10 league games, with their last victory coming against Carlisle United on 4 January.

If Lowe is appointed, he will be tasked with turning around this form, with the side losing five of their last seven.

Next up for Tranmere is a home clash against sixth place Port Vale on 1 March.

Ryan Lowe appointment would be ambitious for Tranmere Rovers

Lowe did great work in the Championship, keeping Preston competitive with a limited budget.

His appointment at Tranmere would be a great next step for the club and a positive sign of their ambition amid an underwhelming campaign.

However, it’s difficult to see him waiting all this time to come back to management just to take the step down to League Two.

It remains to be seen if he can be convinced, but the sooner an appointment is made the better as the club are at serious risk of falling out of the EFL based on their current run of form.