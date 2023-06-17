Tranmere Rovers will be vying to enhance their fortunes following a gradual period of stagnation, recording finishes of 7th, 9th, and most recently 12th since succumbing to relegation from League One in the 2019/20 campaign.

That said, they will encounter a degree of difficulty in doing so next year, as the upcoming League Two season promises to be one of the most competitive in recent times courtesy of the arrivals of ambitious duo Notts County and Wrexham.

Despite emerging from the fifth tier, both teams possess financial muscle and an unrivaled lure in the transfer market, and these factors will no doubt test the resolve of their likely promotion competitors along with clubs like Tranmere that are striving to resurrect their status at the higher end of the table.

With this in mind, Rovers will know that they simply must get it right this summer as significant squad surgery is necessary if they are to knock on the promotion door.

The instant obstacle to doing so is that they simply lack the attraction and expenditure of some of the division's premiere outfits such as Bradford City, Stockport County, Salford City, and, of, course, the aforementioned National League promotion-winning pair.

But, the trump card that they do have within their transfer arsenal is generous geography that has facilitated connections with clubs right at the very top of the tree.

Handily, Tranmere is only six miles from Liverpool, and they have been able to utilize the locality by striking deals at both Anfield and Goodison Park for upcoming talent over the years.

Naturally, those who make the decisions will want young players to remain as close to home as possible, not only so they can continue to train with their parent clubs from time to time but also so that they can settle in as comfortably as possible.

More often than not, it ultimately proves conducive for the footballing and psychological development of youngsters all across the country, and Tranmere must attempt to leverage this when it comes to their summer shopping spell.

There are a number of fledgling talents emerging at Melwood who could do with a loan, and here are two who could just hold the key to Tranmere's fortunes next term.

Mateusz Musialowski

Hailing from Katowice, Poland, the winger has provoked hype and excitement ever since arriving on English shores in 2020, albeit in fits and starts.

Musialowski found the back of the net on 10 occasions in his initiation campaign on Merseyside, with one of those strikes earning the U18 Premier League Goal of the Season award.

And, after making his U23 bow the following term, he went on to register a further 10 goals for the U18s, U19s, and U23s combined, although recent fortunes have not been quite so kind.

Last season, Musialowski only struck home twice in 17 Premier League 2 outings amid competition in the team and a succession of niggling injuries, and the anticipated animation that once engulfed his name has begun to dissipate somewhat.

However, recency should not mask his undeniable talent and potential, which has been validated by key figures at Anfield in the past.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp's second-in-command, Pep Ljinders, once raved to Sport: "Mateusz did not knock on the door, he just broke it. What a talent!

"He is constantly looking for something new in the attack. He can use the smallest gap to create a situation, quality does not need large spaces.

"There are young players who are immediately appreciated in the first team. This is what happened with Mateusz."

Quite simply, ability does not simply disappear, even less so at Musialowski's age and his stunning solo strike against Hertha Berlin back in February cements just that.

But, on the other hand, potential can if not nurtured and optimized accordingly, and the longer that the Polish youth International remains within the confines of Liverpool's age-group outfits, the risk of that occurrence may well increase.

Now aged 19, he has spent the last three years playing academy football, and the next learning curve should surely come in the form of a loan move elsewhere, with the deficiencies of his weaponry such as consistency and defensive assistance able of being ironed out in the senior game.

While those marks could deter potential suitors, they can also be worked upon with sufficient coaching, and Musialowski's qualities at the top end of the pitch certainly cannot be discounted, either.

Granted, he has stagnated over the last year, and it would be difficult to say he falls into the bracket of players that are head and shoulders above academy level to the stage where it actually becomes counterproductive to their progression, but perhaps, he simply needs a fresh environment and a new lease of life for the time being.

He probably needs to toughen up, too, and the trials and tribulations at Prenton Park could enforce that.

Musialowski's case is very much a classic conundrum of risk versus reward, but the remedy of reward remains very high if Tranmere could rekindle his flame, and a fully fit, fully firing version of the forward would no doubt provide an exponential upgrade on the likes of Harvey Saunders and Kieron Morris in the present wide areas.

Layton Stewart

Meanwhile, Layton Stewart looks to have effectively outgrown the level and must seek a step up to ensure maintained progression.

A Liverpool native who has swerved the school of hard knocks entailed with upping sticks and moving to another country while still so young like Musialowski, Stewart has been with the club since the age of seven and, as he has grown older, his promise has grown further.

He is firmly recognized as one of the leading operators with, of course, one of the highest ceilings in the Liverpool academy, and that should come as no surprise given that he is fresh off the back of a campaign that saw him notch 11 goals from 17 Premier League 2 fixtures.

Evidently a natural goalscorer, unsurprising comparisons have emanated towards bona fide Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who himself grew up on Merseyside and fashioned into one of the club's all-time greats after graduating through the youth system.

And, in a moment that endorsed and elucidated Stewart's promise, Fowler even quipped to GOAL: "He doesn't need my advice, he's doing well enough on his own."

Stewart spoke to the outlet in that same article and revealed that a loan move likely beckons in the near future.

"I'm realistic," he explained. "I know how hard it is to get into Liverpool's team. I'll do everything I can to impress.

"The manager always gives the younger lads hope that you'll get a chance to go and train with the first team and if you impress then you'll stick around. Look at Stefan (Bajcetic), he's a huge inspiration for all of us.

"Same with Tyler (Morton) last year, and now he's gone and smashed it on loan at Blackburn and got 40-50 games under his belt.

"Hopefully I'll get a look in pre-season with the first team, and then I imagine the main aim will be to try and go out on loan, depending on what happens. If the club want me to stay then I'll stay, of course, but probably most likely is a loan."

With years of excelling at that standard, it feels necessary that Stewart now goes out on loan and embraces frequent first-team football and make no mistake about it, he will have his admirers.

But, as a local lad, he may want to remain local, which could prove advantageous for Tranmere if they are to utilize the scope they possess to temporarily acquire some of Liverpool's prospects.

Tranmere are crying out for an instinctive, consistent source of goals themselves; last term, Josh Hawkes was the side's top scorer with ten strikes to his name from the left wing, although experienced striker Kane Hemmings tallied second with eight from 39 matches.

It is not exactly a poorreturn, but, if they are to become competitive once again, it is one that they will need an improvement on, and given his age, the 32-year-old is hardly going to get much better.

You would fancy Stewart to score freely in League Two, while Musialowski's potential threat must not be forgotten either. If Tranmere delve into their Melwood contacts book, next season could turn out much, much brighter.