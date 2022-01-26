Tranmere Rovers confirm departure of EFL veteran

Tranmere Rovers have announced that Liam Feeney has left the club by mutual consent, having made 58 appearances at Prenton Park.

The 35-year-old played 41 times in League Two last term as Rovers reached the play-offs, coupled with a run to the Papa John’s Trophy final.

This season, though, the midfielder has only started on 10 occasions, with his role in the team significantly diminishing following Mickey Mellon’s return to the helm.

#TRFC can confirm that Liam Feeney has left the Club by mutual consent. We'd like to thank Liam for his efforts whilst at the Club and wish him the best of luck in the future 🤝#TRFC #SWA — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) January 26, 2022

Feeney has spent the majority of his career operating at Championship level, turning out for the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City among others.

The Verdict:

While Feeney’s departure may not come as too much of a blow to second-placed Tranmere, he can still benefit a variety of League Two outfits.

The utility man boasts an array of experience, having racked up over 400 professional appearances, which could be an alluring factor to plenty of potential suitors.

He is also extremely versatile, capable of operating out wide, through the middle and even as a wing back.

Taking all of this into account, you would expect that a host of fourth-tier managers will have the free agent on their radars.