Only one of the four clubs that were promoted to League One in 2022 went straight back down to League Two this year, with Bristol Rovers being one of the trio to survive.

The Gas were comfortable in 16th position in the end, with the goals of Aaron Collins to thank for a lot as he established himself as one of the top players in the third tier of English football.

Over the course of the 2022-23 season, Rovers manager Joey Barton was tactically flexible and switched between utilising a back three with wing-backs or a flat back four, but with 73 goals conceded there's a need to improve in defence.

Barton is looking to strengthen his options at either right-back or wing-back despite having Luca Hoole and James Gibbons to choose from, and according to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon, the Gas are lining up a move for Tranmere Rovers defender Josh Dacres-Cogley.

Who is Josh Dacres-Cogley?

Despite being in his prime years at the age of 27 now, Dacres-Cogley has only ever played for three clubs in his entire career.

The defender came through the academy ranks at Birmingham City, joining as a teenager and signed a professional contract for the first time in 2015.

His most successful season with the Blues came in 2016-17 when he played 17 times in all competitions, but Dacres-Cogley was used sparingly thereafter by different managers.

He joined Crawley Town of League Two on loan in the 2019-20 season but a mixture of a fractured ankle and then the league being closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant that his appearances were restricted to just 16.

Dacres-Cogley however did find a new permanent home in 2021 after being released by Birmingham as he joined Tranmere, where he has played in all-but one of the Wirral outfit's 92 league matches since his arrival.

Impressive performances led to interest from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen prior to and during the January transfer window and their interest has been live throughout 2023, but the Dons have recently dropped out of the race and that could leave an opening for Barton to make his move.

Would Josh Dacres-Cogley be a good signing for Bristol Rovers?

This could be a sign that Barton is wanting to stick with a three at the back instead of a four, with Dacres-Cogley acting as competition for Gibbons.

Luca Hoole is versatile in the sense that he can play as a right-back or on the right-hand side of a back three, so if the latter is where Barton sees Hoole's position as being then it makes sense to bring another wing-back type in.

Dacres-Cogley has been one of the best players in his position in League Two for two years and he is fully deserving of a move up the EFL ladder, and Bristol Rovers would be getting an ideal signing on a free transfer if they land his servics.