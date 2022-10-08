“Trained at a magnificent level” Nathan Jones addresses recent change within Luton Town’s goalkeeping department

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has revealed that he has been really impressed with Harry Isted in recent weeks and that is why the Hatters shot-stopper has earned a spot on the bench for recent matchdays, whilst in conversation with Luton Today.

Isted, who has spent most of his time at Kenilworth Road as third-choice, has recently risen above Matt Macey in the pecking order.

The Hatters spent a six-figure sum on the former Arsenal man in the summer, displaying exactly how impressive Isted has been.

Sharing his thoughts on the goalkeeping situation at hand, Town boss Jones told Luton Today: “It’s competition between the three of them.

“There’s no one, two, or three, it’s how you train, how you play, how you go about things and Harry’s been in excellent form.

“Now Harry’s been very unfortunate at this football club because of the rules, ridiculous rules, because you can’t take an emergency goalkeeper to sit on your bench, so we had to take someone who we believed probably wasn’t better than Harry and leave Harry out.

“Harry had to miss two of the best games of his career because we couldn’t take someone and put them on the bench, so that was really, really frustrating.

“But he’s trained at a magnificent level, he’s pushing Ethan and we feel he’s just slightly ahead of Matt at the minute.

“But bear in mind, Matt’s only been in the building a few months, whereas Harry’s been here a number of years.

“So it’s constant competition and that can only be good for the club.”

The verdict

As Jones alludes to, Isted has been very unlucky during his Luton career thus far, with a combination of FA ruling and competitive goalkeeper departments keeping him out.

Making his competitive debut against Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup last year, and proceeding to feature in fixtures against Cardiff City and Blackpool in the Championship, the 25-year-old returned excellent performances.

However, it meant that young goalkeeper Jameson Horlick was on the bench, and although impressive within Luton’s youth set up, the second tier is a whole different beast.

This forced the Hatters to recruit an emergency loan option, and when shopping in this market, the goalkeeper brought in has to start.

Isted has proven that he can cope with the step up to Championship football and is a more than capable deputy option to Ethan Horvath.