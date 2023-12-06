Highlights Sunderland's star player Trai Hume is attracting interest from other clubs, including Burnley, Leeds United, and Leicester City.

Hume's versatility makes him a desirable target for Leeds United, who have been dealing with injuries in their defense.

If Sunderland decides to sell Hume in January, they could make a significant profit, as his contract runs until 2027 and his value has increased since being bought for £200,000.

Sunderland currently have lots of hot property on their books, and many of them are wanted by other clubs, including Trai Hume.

It's been a turbulent 24 hours at the Stadium of Light. The sacking of manager Tony Mowbray was a surprising one, largely due to the timing of it. There was an expectation that the higher-ups would pull the trigger at some point, but maybe not this early. Journalist Mike Graham said that the sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, wanted: "a young, trendy coach," and that: "it won’t take much for the club to decide on a change." Well that was certainly proved to be right.

There's an understandable level of uncertainty at the club, at the moment, and it won't be helped by the number of teams circling around their star players. Northern Irish full-back Hume looks to be one of a couple of the Black Cats to be the subject of numerous bids in the new year, and this is the latest news surrounding his potential January move.

Burnley interested in Trai Hume

The newly promoted side got just their second win of the season last weekend, with a convincing 5-0 victory over fellow relegation battlers Sheffield United. Vincent Kompany spent a lot of money on his Championship winning side in the summer, but it looks like he wants reinforcements.

TEAMtalk have reported that the Northern Ireland international is being watched closely by the Premier League side. The Clarets have the second-worst goal difference in the Premier League, with only the Blaydes keeping them off the bottom of that pile, so a move for a dependable full-back like Hume would be a smart one.

Championship rivals battle for Hume

Alongside Vincent Kompany's side, TEAMtalk also claim that Leeds United and Leicester City could be looking to add the 21-year-old to their already stacked squads.

Hume's versatility is likely to be a big part of why Leeds are interested in him. He's comfortable playing on either side of the defence, which is something that would massively help Daniel Farke's side with the injuries they seem to be consistently picking up in that area of the pitch. Currently, 17-year-old Archie Gray is filling in as their first choice right-back.

It's not quite the same story with the Foxes though, with the likes of Ricardo Pereira and James Justin, they look pretty set at full-back when it comes to top-end quality. But injuries have tended to plague them as well. Loanee Callum Doyle started the season impressively before picking up an injury in late September- he hasn't played since- and Justin hasn't got the best track record for maintaining his fitness for long stretches.

How much could Sunderland get for Trai Hume?

If the 21-year-old were to leave in January, Sunderland are guaranteed to make a big profit from him. He was bought by the Black Cats from Linfield FC, back in the winter window of last year, for £200,000, according to the BBC.

His contract with Sunderland doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, so teams won't be able to prey on the possibility of him potentially leaving for free. Nowadays, there are eight-figure fees being turned down for young Championship players. The Clarets themselves had a bid of £15 million turned down in the summer for Hume's teammate Jack Clarke, according to The i.

With his contract situation, his age, and his performances over recent months taken into account, one thing is clear, the Black Cats will make a sizeable profit if they sell.