Trai Hume speaks out on big personal moment before Sunderland return

Trai Hume was an early January transfer window pick-up from Linfield for Sunderland and the 20-year-old has gone on to earn a couple of senior appearances in the Black Cats’ promotion race.

Alex Neil has tended to favour experience over youth in the club’s play-off push this season, with the pressure and scrutiny on results higher than ever as we edge towards the run-in.

But Hume has still been recognised as a promising player by his country and the right back made his senior international debut for Northern Ireland in a 1-0 defeat against Hungary on Tuesday evening.

Hume replaced Dan Ballard as an 82nd minute substitute at Windsor Park and took to Instagram to express his emotions after the game.

He wrote: “Unbelievable feeling making my debut.

“Dream come true.”

Carl Winchester and Lynden Gooch have been preferred on the right side of defence at Hume’s expense at the Stadium of Light, with Niall Huggins set to come back into the fold at some stage meaning that the Northern Ireland international’s pathway into the first team on Wearside may be a tricky one.

Ian Baraclough is building steadily with Northern Ireland and there is definitely a slot available at right back if Hume can kick on in the North East.

The Verdict

A lot of debuts were handed out due to the amount of international friendlies played in the last fortnight.

Seeing managers experiment more with different systems and personnel, in Northern Ireland’s case, in preparation for the next major tournament qualifying campaign.

Hume is part of an intriguing crop of up and coming Northern Irishman, hoping to replicate the achievements of the nation that qualified for Euro 2016 under Michael O’Neill.

With Ballard, Ali McCann, Hume, Shayne Lavery and others coming through, there could be a plenty high profile nights at Windsor Park on the horizon with Baraclough steering the ship in years to come.