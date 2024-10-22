Trai Hume has praised the impact of Sunderland’s attacking options so far this season, particularly citing the signing of Wilson Isidor.

There were concerns over the Black Cats’ forward options going into the start of the new campaign after a lack of a consistent finisher hurt them in the previous term.

However, positive starts from Eliezer Mayenda and Isidor has helped to propel the team into a promotion battle in these early stages of the season.

Mayenda contributed two goals and two assists from the first six league games of the new campaign before suffering an injury issue (all stats from Fbref).

Isidor has since come into the side, bagging three goals from his last four appearances, with Aaron Connolly also now available as an option after his debut last weekend against Hull City.

Trai Hume delivers Wilson Isidor verdict

Hume has praised the impact of Sunderland’s attacking options, particularly praising the signing of Isidor from Zenit St Petersburg.

He is also optimistic about the signing of Connolly, highlighting how important his experience could prove after a promising debut on Sunday against his former club.

“I think [Isidor] has been outstanding,” said Hume, via The Northern Echo.

“Particularly the work he's done for the team off the ball. He's getting his goals as well.

“He's started really well, as Eliezer did.

“They're both working for the team and that's benefiting all of us.

“Aaron was excellent when he came on in helping us manage the game, slowing it down and winning us fouls.

“That came with the experience he has.

“I thought we needed that when he came on, and he delivered.”

Isidor’s impressive solo-strike on Sunday earned Sunderland an important three points in their pursuit of automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Sunderland league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of October 22nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 10 +11 22 2 Burnley 10 +12 21 3 Leeds United 10 +10 19 4 Sheffield United 10 +7 18 5 West Brom 10 +5 18 6 Blackburn Rovers 10 +5 18 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Sunderland are top of the Championship table following their 1-0 win away to Hull on Sunday.

The Black Cats are one point clear of Burnley in second place, with Sheffield United's loss to Leeds United dropping them to fourth in the table last weekend.

Régis Le Bris’ side have won seven of their opening 10 games, drawing one and losing two, earning 22 points from a possible 30.

The gap to third place Leeds United is now three points ahead of a round of midweek action.

Next up for the Wearside outfit is a trip to face Luton Town on Wednesday evening in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Sunderland’s striker options have stepped up to the plate this year

There were a lot of concerns over Sunderland’s lack of Ross Stewart replacement last season, with all of their forward options struggling to leave their mark.

However, Mayenda and Isidor have both made strong starts to the new campaign, and the signing of Connolly also has a lot of promise as well.

If they can keep up this form, then it will be a massive step forward for the team’s promotion hopes.

Isidor has come into the side and done extremely well since Mayenda has been unavailable, and the pair can now provide competition for one another for a place in the side once he returns to fitness, with Connolly also vying for game time.