Trai Hume has proven to be one of Sunderland’s transfer bargains.

The defender cost a total of just £150,000 and has become one of their most important players.

Hume has started all 19 of the team’s league games so far this season, having cemented himself as a key part of the team in the previous campaign.

The 21-year-old was a regular performer in Tony Mowbray’s side as the Black Cats finished sixth in the Championship table, missing out on promotion with a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals.

However, his performances this year have caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs, including Burnley.

Trai Hume defensive statistics - 2023-24 Source: Fbref.com (as of 06/12/2023) Per 90 Percentile ranking (for position) Tackles 3.03 93rd Interceptions 1.54 82nd Blocks 1.47 83rd Clearances 2.83 99th

According to Teamtalk, the Clarets are in the mix in the race for the Sunderland player’s signature ahead of the January transfer window opening next month.

Here we look at whether a move to Turf Moor would be a good next destination for the Northern Irishman…

Would Trai Hume be a good signing for Burnley?

Hume has taken the step up to Championship football quite well at Sunderland, having previously been competing in Northern Ireland with Linfield, where the standard of football is much lower.

Hume is now a standout player for the Wearside outfit, and could be ready to make the jump up to the Premier League.

His impressive ability to get forward and contribute in attack makes him a modern full-back that should suit Vincent Kompany’s progressive style of play.

Kompany already has Vitinho and Connor Roberts to choose from at right-back, but the 21-year-old has also shown he can feature on the left if required, which is the kind of versatility that the Burnley boss may appreciate.

Would Trai Hume start for Burnley?

Hume is unlikely to walk straight into the Burnley starting lineup should he make the switch in January.

Vitinho started the season as the first-choice on the right flank, but Roberts has been receiving greater game time in recent weeks.

Adding a third choice as competition could lead to Hume getting an opportunity to prove himself straight away, but he will need time to adapt to the higher level of the top flight.

Seeing as how much Burnley are struggling at the moment, it would be a lot to ask for him to jump straight into the team immediately, but he could work his way into Kompany’s plans after some adjustment to his new surroundings.

What does Trai Hume offer?

Hume is extremely defensively solid, one of the best full-backs in the Championship.

His defensive statistics are impressive, averaging 3.03 tackles, 1.54 interceptions, 1.47 blocks, 3.18 clearances and 2.83 aerial duels won per 90.

Going forward, he is also a secure passer of the ball, completing 83.2 per cent of his 65.96 passes attempted per 90.

He is also quite good at getting off shots for a full-back, but he struggles with the more creative side of the role, which Kompany will want to work with him on if he signs for Burnley.

Overall, he’s an impressive player with the potential to get even better given his age.