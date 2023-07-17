Sunderland supporters have been given a behind the scenes look at the Black Cats' pre-season tour of the US courtesy of defender Trai Hume.

The Northern Irishman documented a day in the squad's life at their training camp in San Antonio - from breakfast all the way through to the post-dinner initiation songs - including training, pranks, and even some interaction with fans out in America.

Sunderland US tour and pre-season

Sunderland are preparing for another season in the Championship after losing to Luton Town in the 2022/23 play-off semi-finals.

Tony Mowbray's squad got their pre-season schedule underway with friendlies against non-league duo Gateshead and South Shields on Saturday 8th July before flying out for a US tour.

The Blacks Cats were based in San Antonio to begin with and faced United Soccer League Championship San Antonio FC on Saturday, beating their hosts 3-1 at Toyota Field.

On Wednesday, they will head to Alburquerque to take on United Soccer League Championship side New Mexico United at Isotopes Park before wrapping up their US tour against USL League One outfit North Carolina FC at the Sahlens Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday evening.

Trai Hume's pre-season diary

With less than three weeks to go until the start of the season, excitement is rapidly rising among the Stadium of Light faithful and they got some well-received added insight into how the squad are getting on across the Atlantic.

The North East club's media team gave Hume the responsibility of documenting a day in the life of a Sunderland player at their pre-season camp in San Antonio and it's fair to say the defender did not disappoint.

The six-plus minute footage shows supporters what the players have been getting up to from breakfast all the way through to the initiation songs after dinner - with plenty of laughs along the way.

Unsurprisingly, it's proven popular among Sunderland fans on Twitter. Many are heaping praise on Hume...

While some are showing the squad as a whole some love...

And others have picked out more specific moments...

Sunderland pre-season

Once the US leg of their pre-season is done, Sunderland will fly back to the UK ahead of their only friendly at the Stadium of Light this summer.

The Black Cats host LaLiga side RCD Mallorca on Wearside on Saturday 29th July and will face Hartlepool United in their final pre-season fixture on Tuesday 1st August.

The North East club face newly-promoted Ipswich Town in their Championship opener on Sunday 6th August at 5pm.

Speaking to Chronicle Live after Saturday's win against San Antonio, Mowbray reflected on his side's performance and where they are in their preparations for the Ipswich game.

He said: "We were also playing against a good, physical team, a really high pressing team - when you look at the stats in their league they are the highest pressing team with the most shots. So to win 3-1 was good, to make all those changes and give everyone a run-out was good, but I understand they are playing fatigued - and they should be, it's pre-season.

"We don't have to win games at this stage, we have to be ready on August 6 when the season starts, not in mid-July when we've still got three weeks of preparation to go. They'll work hard between now and then and the games are part of their preparation, then in that last week or so we'll taper it down so that they are full of legs and energy in that first game [against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light]."