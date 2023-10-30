Highlights Burnley and Everton both have a chance to advance to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, despite their poor starts to the season.

Burnley may have the home advantage, but Everton may raise their performance levels as there is less pressure on them in this cup game.

Burnley's predicted starting lineup for the match includes some players who are looking to prove themselves and earn more game time in the future.

Burnley can forget their poor start to the 2023/24 campaign for one night as they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening.

With just 16 teams left in the competition, Wembley isn't as far away as it seems for both of these teams, but only one side can keep the dream alive as both look to advance to the quarter-final stage.

As well as the Clarets, the Toffees haven't enjoyed the best start to the season but are currently five points clear of the drop zone, with yesterday's win at West Ham allowing them to climb into a stronger position.

Where do the two sides sit in the PL table? Team P GD Pts 15 Everton 10 -4 10 19 Burnley 10 -17 4

They know they have much more work to do in their quest to secure survival, but in the short term, they will be wanting to go through to the next round of the EFL Cup and will feel they are the favourites considering they have the home advantage.

But Vincent Kompany's side may be in a good position to raise their performance levels considering there's less pressure on them on Wednesday than there is during their league games.

Ahead of this clash on Merseyside, we have predicted the visitors' starting lineup.

GK: Arijanet Muric

Kompany will be keen to keep last season's starting stopper happy and he can do this by giving Muric game time in this competition.

The Kosovo international will want to use this opportunity to try and win more starting opportunities in the future.

LB: Hannes Delcroix

Rotation will also be important in the left-back area and with Delcroix failing to make it off the bench at AFC Bournemouth, he may get the chance to shine on Merseyside.

CB: Ameen Al-Dakhil

Al-Dakhil is a player who has plenty of potential and he showed that last season, settling in very well and looking a class act in the Championship. More game time will allow him to develop.

CB: Dara O'Shea

Some would argue that Al-Dakhil and O'Shea could benefit from sitting out this game, but getting them working together in a low-pressure environment could allow them to take Wednesday night's display into their league games if they do well together.

RB: Vitinho

With Connor Roberts back from his suspension, the Wales international may start in the league again and this is why Kompany can probably afford to play Vitinho again in midweek.

CDM: Jack Cork

Cork could potentially come in to give Josh Cullen a rest, with the ex-West Ham man needing to have his game time managed to give him the best chance of performing to his potential in the Premier League.

CDM: Sander Berge

Berge can play higher up and thrive there - but his big frame could be useful in providing a bit of protection in front of the back four.

The Norwegian will be keen to justify why his current side forked out a big fee to bring him to Turf Moor.

LW: Mike Tresor

24-year-old Tresor needs plenty of game time if he wants to develop and he could get another opportunity to shine again on Wednesday, but will need to be an asset in the final third if he wants to last the full 90.

CAM: Jacob Bruun Larsen

Larsen can operate centrally as well as out on the wing - and could be given an opportunity to shine through the middle.

RW: Wilson Odobert

18-year-old Odobert has scored two goals in five competitive appearances this season which isn't a bad record - and he will be keen to add to that tally against Sean Dyche's men.

They aren't an unbeatable opponent, so the teenager may see this game as a real chance to shine.

ST: Jay Rodriguez

The experienced Rodriguez was an important figure at times for the Clarets last term - and could win more game time at Goodison Park despite failing to get himself on the scoresheet in all competitions so far this season.