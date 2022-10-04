“Track record of signing talent from the EFL” – Crystal Palace keeping tabs on Sheffield United player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United may have to fend off transfer interest in wing-back Rhys Norrington-Davies if reports emerging in recent days are true.

As per Football Insider, Crystal Palace are one of three Premier League clubs currently tracking the 23-year-old, with Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth the others interested.

The 23-year-old has been a mainstay in a Sheffield United side currently sitting top of the division, making 11 Championship appearances so far this season.

With the above in mind, below, three FLW writers have offered their verdict on the Norrington-Davies links to Selhurst Park.

Carla Devine

This would be a good signing for Palace as Rhys Norrington-Davies has proven to be a solid player in the Championship and at 23-years-old he looks like an exciting talent to develop further.

This season he has been a regular player for Sheffield United playing all 11 games so far and given they are a side that have conceded just five goals this season so far, that speaks volumes.

Palace are a side that will be looking to strengthen defensively in January so the youngster would be expecting game time and signed with that intention.

Considering he hasn’t had a full Championship season yet, you do worry a bit whether he would be able to step up to the Premier League straightaway but as a player with promise and at a team like Palace, it is a move that could go well provided he’s given the time to adapt.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Rhys Norrington-Davies is an interesting proposition for Crystal Palace come, potentially, the January transfer window.

Palace have dipped into the EFL for talent in recent years so that pathway to regular game time is certainly there at Selhurst Park, however, this one surely depends on Sheffield United’s situation come the next transfer window.

If the Blades are looking strong, given he is a regular in the team at the moment, you’d have to think Norrington-Davies would want to see things through with the Blades.

Having said that, though, with Tyrick Mitchell the only natural left-back option currently on the Eagles’ books, you can see why they’d be interested in securing the Welshman’s services.

Certainly out of the aforementioned clubs above, given their track record of signing talent from the EFL and turning them into Premier League regulars, Palace are surely the most attractive option.

Declan Harte

Palace have a really strong centre back partnership in Marc Guehi and Jaochim Andersen, but could use some extra cover behind them in the squad.

Joel Ward and James Tomkins are not great secondary options and Norrington-Davies would be an upgrade on either player.

However, given Sheffield United’s form this season and the importance of the 23-year old in Paul Heckingbottom’s side, it remains to be seen whether a move to the Eagles would be a good step for him.

The Welshman’s future may depend on whether the Blades can carry their form to the end of the season and earn promotion.

In that event, it is hard to envisage the defender moving away from Bramall Lane.

But Palace would be a decent step-up should he opt for a switch to the Premier League, which is a challenge he has proven in recent weeks that he is ready to face.