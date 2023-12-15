Highlights Sunderland have surprised everyone by considering Michael Beale as their new head coach, despite their focus on overseas candidates.

Beale's managerial record includes success at Queens Park Rangers and Rangers, but also some failures and high expectations at Rangers.

Sunderland fans have mixed reactions to Beale's potential appointment, many were hoping for a fresh, overseas coach.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite their search for a new head coach being primarily focused on overseas candidates, Sunderland appear to have pulled out a bit of a curve-ball in their search for Tony Mowbray's successor.

Will Still, KIm Hellberg and Jimmy Thelin were all spoken to, yet it is Michael Beale who is on the verge of landing the prestigious role at the Stadium of Light.

As reported by The Athletic, with Still's compensation figure too high, the Black Cats hierarchy have looked elsewhere and Beale has now emerged as the clear candidate to take over, with advanced talks ongoing and the 43-year-old is expected to be present at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon when the Wearside club face Bristol City.

Michael Beale Managerial Statistics Team Played Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Queens Park Rangers 22 9 5 8 40.91% Rangers 43 31 4 8 72.09%

Beale has only held two head coach roles in his career but was top of the Championship with QPR after 16 matches, only for the likes of Wolves and Rangers to sniff around his services which led to a loss of form.

Related Fresh details emerge on why Sunderland's pursuit of Will Still failed Still was a top contender for the Black Cats job, but Mick Beale appears to have landed the exciting vacancy

He jumped ship to Ibrox, where he had previously been an assistant manager to Steven Gerrard, but despite a win record of over 70 per cent, elimination from the UEFA Champions League before the group stages and a defeat in the league to Aberdeen signalled the end of his time in Scotland in October.

Sunderland fan pundit: Beale is a good coach - trust Dreyfus to make the right appointment

Speaking immediately after the news dropped that Beale was on the verge of becoming the new Sunderland head coach, FLW's Black Cats fan pundit Jack Austwicke expressed more positive thoughts about the 43-year-old rather than just looking at him being sacked by Rangers.

"I'm not really too sure what to think," Jack said when speaking to Football League World.

"I know he did a really good job at QPR and had them around seventh in the Championship when he eventually jumped ship.

"Rangers, you could say he's failed but the expectation there is really high, and if you don't win the league then you're in a bit of trouble, aren't you.

"I think he's a good coach, he's not going to be in charge of recruitment because that's not the way we're run - he's going to be a head coach and not a manager.

So, I think a lot of people are underwhelmed by it because we had the opportunity of Will Still or another foreign coach, but it's Beale - a young English manager.

"His track record isn't really too bad - I think I can get behind it and I trust them to get it right."

Beale has a lot to prove to Sunderland fans if appointed

It now looks pretty crystal clear that Beale will be the next Sunderland head coach, but the reaction of many hasn't been overwhelmingly positive.

Despite getting QPR to the top of the Championship, the form under Beale once he started to be linked with other clubs very quickly went downhill, and he certainly did plenty wrong at Rangers too.

He ripped their squad up pretty much and it failed to deliver the goods, and his replacement Phillippe Clement is already showing that it didn't need to take much to get the best out of the Gers squad.

The expectation was that a fresh, overseas name was to emerge as the leading contender and be appointed, but whilst Beale ticks the coaching young players box from his time at Liverpool and Chelsea, clearly a lot of Black Cats fans wanted someone else.