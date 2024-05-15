Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has opened up on the transfer situation surrounding Southampton loanee Paul Onuachu.

The towering Nigerian has spent most of the 2023-24 campaign with the Turkish outfit, where he has become a key part of the first-team squad.

This has led to speculation over a potential permanent move to the Süper Lig side this summer, with a natural keenness to tie Onuachu down to a permanent contract after 14 goals in 20 league outings, but no deal has yet been agreed.

The striker joined the Saints in the 2023 January transfer window, but was moved out on loan to Trabzonspor following the club’s relegation to the Championship last year, having failed to score in the top flight of English football in 11 outings.

Paul Onuachu - Trabzonspor league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 20 (18) 14 (4)

Paul Onuachu transfer latest as Trabzonspor figure makes €15m claim

Dogan has revealed that Southampton are looking for up to €15 million (£12.9 million) for the services of 29-year-old Onuachu this summer, and he has claimed that the Hampshire outfit is not interested in any potential loan move to keep Onuachu at the club for another 12 months.

"15 million euros are demanded for Onuachu to stay,” said Dogan, via A Spor.

“They do not favour a loan.”

Southampton signed Onuachu on deadline day of the 2023 winter market, with Nathan Jones looking to steer the club clear of relegation from the Premier League.

However, the forward made very little impact at St. Mary’s - Jones was ultimately dismissed from his role as manager before the end of that season, as Rubén Sellés oversaw Southampton’s 20th place finish in the table.

It cost a reported £18 million to sign Onuachu from Belgian side Genk, where he had spent three-and-a-half campaigns.

The Saints agreed a loan move with Trabzonspor following their relegation to the Championship, but it remains to be seen where his long-term future lies ahead of his impending return to the English club.

Southampton’s promotion push back to the Premier League is still ongoing

Southampton’s pursuit of promotion to the Premier League could also play a role in determining Onuachu’s future.

Russell Martin’s team will face West Brom on Friday night at St. Mary’s, where the winner will advance to the play-off final on 26 May.

Norwich City or Leeds United await at Wembley Stadium, with the four clubs fighting for the final promotion place.

A top flight return could have a big impact on Onuachu, as it will strengthen Southampton’s negotiating position due to the financial boost of being back in the Premier League

Promotion fight will likely impact Southampton's Paul Onuachu decision

Trabzonspor may have to wait until the play-offs finish before finding out Southampton’s true stance on Onuachu.

If they fail to go up then it is difficult to see them holding out for the full £12.9 million as they will want to raise funds from player sales.

Even though Che Adams looks likely to depart the club, Onuachu still probably has no future at the club as they already have Adam Armstrong and Ross Stewart to choose from, as well as the target man not exactly fitting Russell Martin's style of play.

While gaining a fee close to the £18 million they paid to sign him would be good, it also may not be realistic and it’s unclear whether any other clubs are interested in paying the £12.9 million Southampton are hoping for.