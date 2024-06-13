Turkish side Trabzonspor are said to have submitted a bid for Norwich City midfielder Marcelino Nunez, according to Sporx.

The Turkish outlet revealed that the Super Lig club have made a move for the 24-year-old, but the Canaries are holding out for a bigger transfer fee than was offered.

The Chilean emerged as a key part of the City squad in the previous campaign, featuring 36 times as the Norfolk side reached the Championship playoff semi-finals, before being beaten by Leeds United.

The 24-year-old move to Carrow Road in the summer of 2022 from Universidad Catolica in his homeland, for a fee said to be in the region of £3.3 million.

Norwich City star Marcelino Nunez target of transfer bid from Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor

Nunez had to bide his time to get into the Canaries first-team in the 23/24 campaign, with his first league start for the East Anglian side coming in the 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough in late October.

The Chilean was something of a bit-part player before then, as he had to make do with substitute appearances in the Championship, as well as featuring in cup competitions.

Related Norwich City set Adam Idah transfer stance and price-tag amid Celtic interest Adam Idah enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Celtic in the second half of last season

But once he got a regular spot in the side, both player and club never looked back, as he became a fundamental part of the side that turned things around under David Wagner in the second-half of the season, which ultimately saw them finish in the top six.

In fact, Nunez only finished on the losing side four times in 2024 during the regular season, such was the turnaround in fortunes in Norfolk, with City having endured a run of just one win in nine league games earlier in the campaign.

The 24-year-old even chipped in with a couple of goals during the campaign; with the first coming in a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers in February, before his free-kick earned his side all three points in the East Anglian derby against rivals Ipswich Town in April.

Marcelino Nunez 23/24 Norwich City Championship stats Appearances 36 Starts 25 Goals 2 Assists 3 Shots/90 2.39 Pass completion % 83.3% Source: FBRef

Although not a defensive midfielder by trade, Nunez has performed admirably in a deeper role for the Canaries of late, and his creativity and vision proved dividends for City throughout their rampant second half of the previous season.

Marcelino Nunez joins Gabriel Sara, Josh Sargent in list of Norwich City transfer targets

Nunez isn’t the first player to be linked with a move away from Carrow Road this summer, with Brazilian supremo Gabriel Sara said to be wanted by Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The forward contributed towards 25 goals for the Canaries last season, and was one of the standout players in the division with his flare and creativity making Wagner’s side tick in the final third on a regular basis.

Sara is joined by fellow attacking phenom Josh Sargent [pictured] in the list of players said to be attracting interest this summer, with the USA international turning plenty of heads after his fine displays last season.

After missing a lengthy part of the campaign through injury, the former Werder Bremen man still managed to plunder 16 goals in 26 games, making him one of the sharpest shooters in the whole of the country.

Premier League side Brentford have been reportedly keeping tabs on the frontman ahead of the summer transfer window, while fellow Championship side Leeds United (The Sunday Mirror (19/5, p70) have also been linked.