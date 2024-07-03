Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor are growing increasingly impatient with Norwich City's transfer stance on Marcelino Nunez.

That is according to a report from Chilean publication En Cancha, who have added to the initial reports that an initial bid had been lodged for the midfield maestro.

The Turkish top-flight outfit have been credited with an interest in Nunez throughout the summer transfer window so far, but now appear to be losing patience at the lack of progress made towards striking a deal with the Canaries.

A Chilean international, the 24-year-old central midfielder played a significant role in Norwich's play-off finish last season.

Nunez's departure would be a sizeable blow to Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, as he looks to deliver another promotion push in his first season in charge at Carrow Road.

Trabzonspor ready to move on from Norwich City midfielder Marcelino Nunez

According to Chilean sports news outlet En Cancha, Trabzonspor are running out of patience with Norwich over their firm transfer stance regarding Nunez.

The Turkish club have seen two formal offers rejected by the Canaries, with the latest offer turned down being worth a reported €4.5m (approx. £3.8m)

En Cancha suggest that the interest is mutual between Trabzonspor and Nunez, and so the only obstacle preventing a move from taking place would be the Championship side.

The president of Trabzonspor, Ertugrul Dogan, confirmed in late June that his club have opened talks with Norwich over a move for the former Universidad Catolica man, but progress has been frustratingly slow since then.

It appears that Trabzonspor feel as if they've waited long enough for a transfer breakthrough that hasn't arrived, and it is now believed they will begin to explore other options instead of continuing in a long, drawn-out pursuit that looks likely to fail.

Now that Nunez will be returning to Norwich following Chile's exit from the Copa America, the midfielder's future looks set to be decided shortly, but for now the Norfolk outfit appear to be standing firm in their valuation of their starman.

Nunez has been a key figure since arriving at Carrow Road in the summer of 2022, and appears to be a large part of Hoff Thorup's plans for the future; he is contracted with the club until June 2026.

Norwich City will be thin on the ground in midfield if Marcelino Nunez leaves

Central midfield was one of Norwich's strongest departments in 2023/24, with Nunez, Kenny McLean and Gabriel Sara all proving to be quality options in the centre of the park.

As such, it's of little surprise to see significant transfer interest arrive for all three of those players this summer.

McLean has been linked with a move back to Scotland, with his boyhood club Rangers keen on signing the 32-year-old, whilst Sara is the subject of heavy interest from Serie A giants AS Roma.

23/24 Norwich City Championship (incl. play-offs) stats, per FotMob Player Appearances Goals Assists Marcelino Nunez 38 2 3 Kenny McLean 48 1 5 Gabriel Sara 48 13 12

Should both of those players depart Norfolk in the coming days or weeks, the importance of keeping hold of a player such as Nunez could be absolutely crucial should the club harbour aspirations of putting up another Premier League promotion challenge next season.

If not, the Canaries will be forced into undergoing a complete overhaul of their central midfield position, and the club will need to move quickly to piece together an entirely new foundation of their side before the new season gets underway.