Josh Brownhill remains of interest to Turkish side Trabzonspor, with the Burnley captain into the final year of his contract at Turf Moor.

Brownhill’s future at Burnley has been in the balance for much of the last year, with the 28-year-old holding off signing a new deal with the club to extend his four-year stay at Turf Moor. Now, Turkish outlet Sabah are reporting that Trapzonspor are ready to make a move for Brownhill, having had an agreement in the summer.

West Ham, Wolves, Brentford, Rennes and Fiorentina were also interested in securing his signature at various points last season, whilst Everton and Leicester City were linked with the 28-year-old as recently as January.

No deal materialised, and Burnley fans know what Brownhill is all about in the second tier, so they will be delighted to retain his services for the season under Scott Parker.

He has previously proven himself to be a quality operator in the division, even before his time with Burnley, as his career progressed with Bristol City and Preston North End in the EFL.

Having claimed seven goals and eight assists in Burnley's promotion campaign in 2022/23 with Vincent Kompany, Brownhill found regular game time to be more difficult to come by in the top-flight last season.

A drop back down to the Championship was always likely to see him thrive once more, having scored four times and registered a further assist in their first nine league fixtures of the season.

Josh Brownhill's Career Stats - as per Transfermarkt (10/10/24) Team Games Goals Assists Preston North End 64 6 3 Barnsley 26 3 2 Bristol City 161 17 12 Burnley 177 18 18

The latest interest from Trabzonspor in Josh Brownhill

The latest report from Sabah is that Trabzonspor are looking to add to their midfield in January and they are again interested in the midfielder and could make a move for him in the winter market.

Given his contractual situation, Trabzonspor could also discuss a pre-contract with Brownhill in January, with the possibility of signing him on a free transfer in July.

It's not the first time there has been interest in his services from the Turkish side, with the Clarets also receiving a £3.4 million transfer offer for their club captain during the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Not only that, but there were also reports that they had reached an agreement with his agent over personal terms as well.

The latest regarding Brownhill's future at Turf Moor is that he has himself revealed that he is keen to extend his stay beyond the summer of 2025.

He made this admission in recent days to BBC Radio Lancashire, where he also explained that he is willing to wait until the end of the 2024/25 campaign to resolve his future with Burnley.

Josh Brownhill's importance to Scott Parker and Burnley

Brownhill is not only a good player at Championship level, and one who could be potentially vital during a race for promotion — but a player with immense durability and know-how.

Outside of last season, Brownhill has been a near-ever present since moving to Turf Moor four-and-a-half years ago, missing just a handful of games in that time.

His leadership is likely to be crucial alongside his eye for a goal from the base of midfield. The contrasting reports regarding his future does neither him, Parker, nor anyone at the club any good.

The solution would be for Burnley to sit him and his agent down and discuss fresh terms as soon as possible.