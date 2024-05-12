Highlights Notts County prepare for League Two with important summer changes after releasing key National League players.

Ben Tozer of Wrexham could bring valuable experience and defensive skills to Notts County for the upcoming season.

Will Randall's disappointing spell at Notts County comes to an end as the club looks for significant squad improvements.

Notts County's preparations for the 2024/25 League Two will be well underway as they look to build on their 14th placed finish in their first season back in the Football League.

An overhaul at Meadow Lane during the summer was apparent, but now appears ever more likely following the club's announcement of their retained list last month, with six players who were pivotal in their National League success not offered new deals at the East Midlands club.

In addition, the likes of Aidan Stone, Will Randall and Luther Munakandafa were told that they were able to pursue opportunities away from the Magpies in the summer, freeing up space for some improvements as Stuart Maynard gears up for his first season in charge of Notts.

While the rumour mill has begun to spin with several players linked with a move to the club, nothing has yet to materialise as Richard Montague, along with Christoffer and Alexander Reedtz, carefully plan their strategy for an important summer when looking at recruitment.

Football League World takes a look at one player coming into the club and one leaving Meadow Lane that would represent the dream start to their summer restructure.

In: Ben Tozer

Having joined Wrexham from Cheltenham Town in 2021, Ben Tozer was considered one of the first marquee signings by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney following their takeover of the Welsh club.

The 34-year-old played a pivotal role in Phil Parkinson's side's promotion campaign from the National League in which they were in constant battle with Notts, with the defender helping them keep 16 clean sheets on their way to accumulating 111 points.

Having started every single game during the 2022/23 campaign, the Red Dragons invested once more the following summer, welcoming the likes of Will Boyle to bolster their defensive options, which subsequently resulted in a drop in appearances.

The defender still made 29 league appearances for Wrexham throughout the season, but was made to watch his side from the bench for their final 10 games of the campaign as they confirmed back-to-back promotions for the first time in the club's history.

Tozer was one of eight players, alongside the likes of Aaron Hayden and Luke Young, to not be offered a new deal at the Stok Cae Ras, and given his experience in League Two, having made over 400 appearances in the division, should be an option for Notts to look at.

It's clear that a defensive restructure is in place following the release of Aden Baldwin, Connell Rawlinson, Richard Brindley and Tobi Adebayo, and adding the 34-year-old defender would not only add tons of experience, but also a very good player.

The defender is known for his long throw-ins, but he can offer much more on the pitch than that. A player who wears his heart on his sleeve and a proven track record with two fourth tier promotions on his footballing CV, he would be a welcome addition by Notts supporters and Maynard should he choose Meadow Lane as his next destination in the summer.

Ben Tozer's career statistics as per Transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Assists Northampton Town 199 7 18 Cheltenham Town 147 7 15 Wrexham 131 7 1 Newport County 76 4 1 Yeovil Town 32 1 1 Swindon Town 7 0 0

Out: Will Randall

It just didn't quite work out at Notts County for midfielder, Will Randall. Having proven to be a thorn in the Magpies' side during his National League days with Sutton United, many were excited by his arrival in the East Midlands.

Able to operate on either flank, the 27-year-old struggled with injuries and failed to make an impression on the first-team under Luke Williams and Maynard, not helped by the sensational form of Aaron Nemane and Jodi Jones in front of him.

Randall amassed just 339 minutes of football, most of which came from the substitutes' bench, making just one start in the league, which came in a triumph over Bradford City in November.

While he never got the opportunity to showcase his true talents in the black and white of Notts, the Magpies' hierarchy want to significantly improve the quality of the squad at Meadow Lane, and unfortunately for Randall, he fell short of expectations this term.

It remains to be seen where the 27-year-old's next move will be, but he has shown during his time with Sutton he is more than a valuable asset at this level, and could rediscover the form that got him his move to Notts last season.