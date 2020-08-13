Touted Leeds United transfer hits stumbling block as player stance revealed

Juan Foyth is reportedly keen to stay at Tottenham Hotspur and fight for his place in the first-team under Jose Mourinho, amid speculation linking him with Leeds United.

Foyth has been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent times, with the Whites on the lookout for a replacement for Ben White, who seems unlikely to make his move from Brighton permanent anytime soon.

Foyth is out of favour under Mourinho and made only seven appearances across all competitions in 2019/20, with four of those coming in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has thus been linked with a move to Leeds, with Italian media outlet TMW recently claiming that a move to Elland Road was “moving closer” ahead of next season.

But according to the Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, Foyth is keen to stay at Spurs and fight for a place in the first-team.

He said: “Juan Foyth is a really exciting player and I hope it works out for him, whether at Spurs or elsewhere.

“The latest is that he has not yet sat down to discuss his future with the club but that for the moment he wants to stay and fight for his place.

“There’s also a month-long gap between the season starting and the summer transfer window closing, so unless he has more clarity before then, he will wait to see if his first-team prospects have improved and if not look for a move elsewhere.”

The Verdict

Foyth needs to be playing football week in, week out at his age, but fair play to him if he wants to stay at Spurs and try and make an impact under Mourinho.

The Argentine found game time hard to come by this season, but it’s a blow for Leeds because they need a young, up and coming centre-half to come in and fill the void left by Ben White.

It’s a blow for Leeds and they will now have to look for other options.