MK Dons have received a £1m transfer offer from Toulouse for their highly-rated young forward Max Dean.

Having previously spent time with Everton's academy, Dean made the move to Buckinghamshire in January 2023 after growing frustrated with the perceived lack of a first-team pathway at Leeds United where he'd been a prolific goalscorer at U23 level.

The striker made nine appearances for MK Dons in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, which culminated in their relegation from League One but saw him integrate to the rigours of senior football by notching his first professional goal in a 2-0 away victory over Bristol Rovers.

Although MK were ultimately crushed by eight goals to one over two legs by eventual play-off winners Crawley Town in a bruising semi-final series, it was a terrific season for Dean on an individual level, who scored 19 goals across all competitions.

Max Dean's stats for MK Dons across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 9 1 0 2023/24 34 19 5 Total 43 20 5

Still only 20 years of age, it's no real surprise that Dean has been the subject of intense transfer interest following the conclusion of the 2023/24 term and he appears set to depart Mike Williamson's side in the coming weeks.

Toulouse submit seven-figure transfer offer for MK Dons' Max Dean

According to a recent report from Football Insider transfer guru Pete O'Rourke, Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse are keen to acquire Dean and have duly launched an offer worth £1m for the in-demand hitman.

While there is no mention of additional sweeteners in the reveal, it's likely that any such deal - as they invariably do for young, high-potential talents like Dean - would contain future bonuses dependent on achievement and potentially a percentage of any profit that Toulouse could make further down the line.

Toulouse have secured 13th and 11th-placed finishes in the last two Ligue 1 campaigns, having won the French second division title in 2021/22.

Healey previously played in the EFL for MK Dons, among others.

Interestingly, they have also previously conducted striker shopping at MK in the form of current Huddersfield Town forward Rhys Healey, who scored 21 times across a season-and-a-half with the club before enjoying two fruitful campaigns in France.

O'Rourke's report adds that Toulouse's interest in Dean is "long-standing" and they're currently leading the race, although it does note that Dean has suitors across England and Europe which could add a potential curveball to their pursuits.

Toulouse interested in transfer for Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell

Elsewhere, Toulouse are also looking towards the EFL ahead of a potential swoop for Charlie Cresswell, who is out of favour at last season's Championship play-off finalists Leeds United.

Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post had reported that the prospective move to bring Cresswell across to Toulouse had fallen through late on despite an agreement being struck between the two clubs.

However, the collapse was due to a disagreement over personal terms and the move, which will see Leeds net £3.8m for their academy product if completed, has been revived amid Championship interest, as per Adam Pope.

MK Dons must seek loan return for Max Dean if transfer materialises

It may be wishful thinking given that Dean has already shown himself to be a cut above League Two, but MK must strive to mandate a loan-back clause in any potential deal they negotiate before the end of August.

After all, the striking prospect has only spent one full season playing professional football and Stadium MK is evidently an environment which he can thrive in, giving the club a potential trump card in the transfer dialogue they'll be undertaking.

Ligue 1 is a huge step-up from English football's fourth-tier and while Dean has enough potential to become a top-flight player in years to come, it would be a huge ask to expect him to acclimate just yet and such a burden could prove counterproductive in his development. That likely remains the same if Dean was to move to a Championship club, for example, and MK would be able to soften the blow by extending his stay on a temporary basis.

Toulouse or any other club that gets their hands on Dean this summer for that matter, would have every right to desire a more upwards loan move for him to gain further experience - League One seems the most reasonable option at this stage - but MK should do their very best to get one more season out of a player who looks set for a glittering future in the game.