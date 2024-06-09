Hertha Berlin, Toulouse and Hannover 96 are all keen on out of favour Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, per Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The Leeds academy graduate has found game time hard to come by under Daniel Farke, making just five Championship appearances last season.

Cresswell spent time on loan with Millwall in 2022/23, in which he showed himself to be one of the brightest young defenders in the EFL.

But Farke's trusted centre-back partnership of Spurs loanee Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu - once Pascal Struijk was struck down by injury - proved to be an impenetrable barrier to regular first team football for the 21-year-old.

Now the England youth international looks set to seek a move away from Elland Road, as he looks to get his promising career back on track from next season.

Toulouse, Hannover 96 & Hertha Berlin want Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell

Reporting via his Patreon, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that French Ligue 1 side Toulouse, as well as German second division outfits Hannover 96 and Hertha Berlin are all lining up summer moves for Cresswell.

Nixon states that the Whites defender is heading for the exit door, after enduring a frustrating season at Elland Road last time out.

He reports that Leeds will command a fee of £3 million plus extras for the young Englishman, as the club continue to search for opportunities to raise funds ahead of a busy couple of weeks at the club.

Having been at the club since 2013, Preston-born Cresswell signed a two-year scholarship with Leeds in 2018, before quickly inking his first professional contract with the club the following year.

Charlie Cresswell Senior Career Stats (all comps), per FotMob Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 14 0 0 Millwall 30 4 2

Cresswell would make his Leeds debut in an EFL Cup fixture against Hull City in 2020, before signing a two-and-a-half-year contract extension in November of the same year.

After continuing to star in Leeds' academy, Cresswell was handed his Premier League debut in September 2021, in a home game against West Ham United.

With the club keen to continue his progress, a loan move to Championship side Millwall was sanctioned in the summer of 2022, where he would go on to make 28 league appearances, whilst bagging an impressive four goals and two assists.

The towering central defender returned to West Yorkshire with the reward of a new four-year contract awaiting him.

Selling Charlie Cresswell could be a big Leeds United regret

It's clear that Leeds United need to sell players this summer, in order to comply with financial regulations in the EFL.

Farke is evidently going to be working with an overhauled squad next season, but the goal - and indeed expectation - for the football club is to win promotion to the Premier League, and that won't change heading into next season.

Pascal Struijk is left as Leeds' standout central-defensive option, and could be one of the players the club looks to cash in on this summer, whilst Welsh international Rodon has returned to Spurs following the end of his loan deal.

Club legend Liam Cooper's future remains uncertain too, with the 32-year-old still in contract discussions with the club but after being named in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the European championships, Leeds may have to wait until later in the summer for a decision.

That leaves just Ethan Ampadu - who many believe is better in a midfield role - and Cresswell as the only senior options remaining who can play in central defence.

Therefore, losing the England youth international for as little as £3m may well be seen as a real disappointment by fans, as their promising young defender that looked to possess all the hallmarks of a future Whites captain, exits for a relatively small fee.

And as outlined, Cresswell's departure would leave Farke incredibly light on the ground in centre-back options, and so the Leeds boss may well be better served keeping hold of Cresswell this summer if possible.