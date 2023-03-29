Lewis O'Brien has described the saga surrounding his failed move from Nottingham Forest to Blackburn Rovers as the toughest part of his career to date.

Rovers agreed a deal with Forest over a loan move for O'Brien in the previous transfer window.

However, the required paperwork to finalise a deal was not completed in time.

Blackburn opted to submit an appeal to the EFL in an attempt to get O'Brien registered as their player for the remainder of the campaign.

Unfortunately for Rovers, the EFL decided to stand by their original decision not to ratify this deal.

O'Brien was left out of Forest's 25-man Premier League squad for the second half of the season in anticipation of a switch to Ewood Park.

The Reds eventually decided to let the midfielder join DC United, who are managed by former Derby County boss Wayne Rooney, on loan until July.

The Major League Soccer outfit has the option to sign O'Brien on a full-time basis later this year.

Yet to make his debut for DC United, the 24-year-old will need to return to England in order to secure a visa before embarking on the next step of his career.

Making reference to his failed switch to Blackburn, O'Brien has admitted that he was not the nicest person to be around during this particular period of uncertainty.

Speaking to iNews, O'Brien said: “It’s definitely been the toughest part of my career so far.

"I probably wasn’t the nicest person to be around for those four weeks after the Blackburn saga.

"My fiancée Robyn dealt with the worst of it.

"I would go to training, do some running on my own, come home and probably wouldn’t even speak.

"I had two options – I could have just plodded along while waiting for the summer or I could have gone abroad.

"Now I’m here at DC United and absolutely loving it."

The Verdict

It is fair to say that both Blackburn and O'Brien would have been hoping for the EFL to reach a different conclusion regarding the club's appeal earlier this month.

O'Brien would have earned the chance to feature week-in, week-out in the Championship while Rovers would have been able to turn to an individual who has previously excelled at this level.

Before sealing a switch to Forest last summer, O'Brien helped Huddersfield Town reach the play-off final by recording an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.09 in the second-tier.

With O'Brien now on the books at DC United, it will be interesting to see whether he will be able to make an immediate impact for the American outfit.

As for Blackburn, they will be hoping to get over the disappointment of not signing the midfielder by securing a top-six finish later this year with Jon Dahl Tomasson at the helm.