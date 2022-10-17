“Tough to justify” – Crystal Palace eye Bristol City talent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for Bristol City forward Tommy Conway, as per a Football League World exclusive from late last week.

The Premier League club are also considering a second Robins player, with Antoine Semenyo being a player of interest as detailed in the original report.

Conway has netted seven goals and has provided three assists in all competitions thus far this season, proving to be an important part of Bristol City’s attack.

The 20-year-old has also proven rather versatile, and whilst seeing most of his joy up top, he has also returned strong performances as a number 10 and on the wing.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the young forward and whether a move to Crystal Palace would make sense…

Billy Mulley

It is no surprise to see Conway attracting interest from the Premier League, with the young forward proving to be one of the brightest prospects in the division during the early stages of the campaign.

A striker with pace, intelligence, excellent technical ability and real desire out of possession, he ticks a lot of boxes for top-tier clubs looking into his situation at Ashton Gate.

Crystal Palace have recruited from the second tier well in recent memory, and given the progression of those who have departed for the London club, it is an excellent destination.

This would be an excellent move for Conway to make, and should Palace advance their pursuit of the young forward, then there is a good chance that an immediate loan back to Bristol City will be sanctioned.

Marcus Ally

It has been a hugely encouraging start to the season for Tommy Conway, but that said, it is tough to justify him getting a Premier League move so early on in his career.

The 20-year-old has not found the net for the Robins since mid-September, in his last six Championship appearances, and there would not be an immediate pathway to the first team at Selhurst Park.

With three years remaining on his deal at Ashton Gate, Conway should not be looking to jump ship just yet, with the likelihood being that he would be sent out on loan for the next one or two seasons should he make the move to a top-flight club in January.

Ned Holmes

Given their record of raiding the EFL for young talent, it’s no surprise to see Crystal Palace linked with Tommy Conway and it could turn out to be a smart move but the Premier League club will have to be patient.

Conway has exploded onto the scene this term and though he’s hit a small rough patch recently, the 20-year-old looks like an exciting talent.

He’s proven, as he did at age-group level that he knows where the goal is and that he’s an accomplished all-around finisher.

On top of that, his work out of possession is hugely impressive and he can be a real nuisance for defenders – both in the way he presses and his clever movement.

All that said, Conway remains raw and is a little way away from being a Premier League level striker.

He needs a few more seasons in the Championship to hone his craft.