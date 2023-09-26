Highlights Gus Poyet hopes Sunderland can hold onto Jack Clarke until the end of the season, but acknowledges the financial challenges involved.

Clarke attracted significant Premier League interest in the summer, with Burnley having four bids rejected for him.

Clarke's excellent form for Sunderland and his contract until 2026 put the club in a strong position to negotiate and keep him, despite potential interest in January.

Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet says he is hopeful the club can keep hold of winger Jack Clarke until the end of the season.

Clarke was the subject of significant Premier League transfer interest this summer, with newly-promoted Burnley having four bids rejected for the 22-year-old, the last of which was in excess of £10 million, as their offers fell significantly short of the Black Cats' valuation of around £15 million.

Crystal Palace and Brentford were also said to have been keen on Clarke, but the Black Cats managed to retain one of their prized assets.

Clarke enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season as he scored 11 goals and registered 14 assists in 50 games to help Tony Mowbray's side reach the Championship play-offs, and he has started the new season in similarly strong form, scoring five goals in nine appearances so far.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke claimed that Clarke was frustrated that Sunderland did not allow him to depart this summer having sanctioned the exit of striker Ross Stewart to Southampton, and after promising he could leave if the club received an offer of £10 million, but Mowbray insists that Clarke is happy at the Stadium of Light.

"Not really. He told me that if the move happens it happens, he’ll take it in his stride," Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo.

"If it doesn’t happen he’s going to be happy at this football club.

“He said that to me so I didn’t have any fears. He wasn’t banging on my door saying ‘gaffer I want to go, what’s going on?’ He wasn’t doing that.

"He was saying 'if it happens it happens, if it doesn’t happen I’ll give you everything I’ve got' which was good to hear and he’s continued to do that."

What did Gus Poyet say about Jack Clarke's Sunderland future?

Speaking to Football League World on behalf of safebettingsites.com, Poyet revealed that he is hopeful the Black Cats can keep hold of Clarke until the end of the season, but he admitted it is a difficult decision for the club from a financial perspective.

"The Jack Clarke situation is a tough one," Poyet said.

"There is obviously a business plan in place set up by owners who came in at a very difficult time when the club was in League One.

"They have a very good business plan and within that is the financial side which takes into account players like Jack Clarke who could be the subject of interest from other clubs – it’s always a tough situation.

"I can’t see anything happening with him too soon but it depends how well he plays between now and January, but I would like to think that he will stay until the end of the season."

Will Sunderland keep hold of Jack Clarke in January?

It seems certain that Clarke will again attract interest in January after his excellent start to the season.

Burnley are well-stocked in the wide areas with the likes of Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Anass Zaroury, Luca Koleosho, Mike Tresor and Jacob Bruun Larsen, so it would be a surprise to see the Clarets reignite their interest, but Clarke is likely to have emerged on the radar of other Premier League clubs.

Clarke is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2026, so Sunderland are in a strong negotiating position, and their high valuation could again prove to be a stumbling block.

Mowbray's men are among the early promotion contenders, and if they can continue their form, Clarke may feel that staying with the Black Cats is his best chance of achieving top flight football.