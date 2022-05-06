“Tough place to go” – Micky Gray issues final day prediction concerning Sheffield United, Luton, Middlesbrough and Millwall

Former Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday player Micky Gray has predicted that Luton Town and Middlesbrough will clinch the final two play-off spots in the Championship with Sheffield United and Millwall missing out.

Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield have booked their place in the top six already leaving the Blades (fifth), Luton (sixth), Boro (seventh), and Millwall (eighth) scrapping it out for the last two places on the final day.

The Hatters (v Reading) and United (v Fulham) only need to win to clinch a top six finish but things get a bit more complicated should one of them slip up.

Speaking on The Football Show, Gray has predicted that the Blades will do just that and suffer defeat at the hands of Fulham, allowing Boro to sneak into the final play-off spot.

He said: “I think Middlesbrough are going to jump and leapfrog Sheffield United. I’ve just looked at the fixtures.

“They’re incredible Fulham. You just have to look at that Luton performance. Everyone thought that might’ve been a bit of a banana skin but they go and score seven goals, it could’ve been more.

“They’re not going to let it slip and I think Marco Silva will say to his players ‘Let’s go out on a high. Let’s go and win this football match’.

“Tough place to go to Bramall Lane but I do see Fulham winning that game.

“I see Luton beating Reading but I also see Middlesbrough beating Preston.

“Sheffield United losing, Middlesbrough winning, I think that’s where a leapfrog happens.

“That’ll be Chris Wilder going to Middlesbrough and leapfrogging the club he supports and loves, obviously a side that he took to the Premier League, but that’s the job that he’s got to do. It’s cutthroat as a manager.

“I see Middlesbrough getting into those play-offs.

“You look at Bournemouth v Millwall. I think Bournemouth get the job done against Millwall so they miss out. It was going to be hard for Millwall anyway.”

As it’s the final day of the 2021/22 season, all of the Championship’s games get underway at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Reading v Luton will be the game broadcast on Sky Sports Football – with goals from the other three matches shown as they go in.

The Verdict

Blades fans won’t like to hear it but Gray makes a strong point here.

Fulham might’ve won the Championship already but they’ll still be a tough opponent while Boro will be favourites in their game against Preston.

Likewise, you’d back Luton to beat Reading while Millwall look to have left themselves too much to do as even a win over Bournemouth wouldn’t be enough without results elsewhere.

That said, the final day of the League One season was a crazy one and we can surely expect plenty of drama tomorrow.

