‘Tough one to take’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to transfer update

Many Middlesbrough supporters have been reacting to the confirmation of Boro missing out on the bringing Ben Gibson back to the Riverside, with the defender joining Championship rivals Norwich City.

Gibson had spent time training with Middlesbrough over the course of the second half of last season having fallen out of favour at Burnley and grown frustrated over the lack of first team minutes, and Boro have been consistently linked with a loan move for the one time England international this window.

Neil Warnock’s side are in need of adding to their defensive options having so far only managed to bring in Grant Hall from Queens Park Rangers, while Boro have seen all three of Ryan Shotton, George Friend and Daniel Ayala depart the club – so bringin back the boyhood fan seemed like an obvious choice to add more defensive depth.

However, Gibson having arrived at Turf Moor for around £15 million only in the summer of 2018 is currently on the sort of wages which Boro are unable to offer, and Norwich are thought to be paying a sizeable loan fee for the defender as well as having an obligation to buy him for around £8 million should they go onto earn promotion.

That is the sort of offer that Middlesbrough were unable to match or get close to under their current financial circumstances, so they will now need to swiftly move on and look to bring in other targets to help improve their defensive options in what remains of the transfer window.

Some Middlesbrough supporters were frustrated that the club missed out on a return for Gibson, while others were keen to point out that there was little that could be done due to the sort of money that it would have taken to re-sign him.

Here then, we take a look at the reaction from supporters on social media to Gibson’s move to Norwich…

Fair play to the lad we couldn't afford him, he's got a career and no doubt getting good money if Norwich pushing for promotion. — Joelriley (@moleymole86) September 4, 2020

Pleased really. It finally ends that saga. — Geoffrey 〓〓 (@Geoffre77831787) September 4, 2020

All about the money — daniel gray (@danfromboro) September 4, 2020

If this doesn’t show that there is a lack of loyalty in football I don’t know what does. — chris overfield (@C__Overfield) September 4, 2020

I’m not sure I understand this tweet. Boro don’t have 2 mil for a loan deal and to pay 8mil next summer and the 30+ grand a week wages. He’s had his time at boro let him enjoy other places where he has a potential to be successful — 𝓟𝓪𝓾𝓵 𝓡𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓭𝓼 (@guvpaul1) September 4, 2020

Suprised hes chosen Norwich over us….unless Burnley wanted a big loan fee thought he was dead cert to come home — WinOrLoseUTB (@URMYBORO17) September 4, 2020

Tough one to take after the club took care of him for 6 months, made even tougher watching Fry’s form and an unconvincing debut from Grant Hall — James Cook (@Cooky34) September 4, 2020

I've read 2mil loan fee and 70% of wage? If true then its not remotely financially viable. I wish him well but we move on. The lad just needs to play👍 — Steve 👽 (@steven_metcalfe) September 4, 2020