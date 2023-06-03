Ben Heneghan has thanked the Sheffield Wednesday fans for the support they’ve shown him as it was announced he would be leaving the club this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday confirm released list

It has been a hectic period for the Owls, with Darren Moore’s men winning the play-off final against Barnsley in dramatic fashion following Josh Windass’ 123rd minute goal at Wembley.

Whilst the celebrations are ongoing, the boss and the recruitment team have already started making plans for next season, and the club revealed their release list on Friday.

One of those to depart is Heneghan, with the centre-back having only joined 12 months ago from AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer. Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, a serious knee injury means he hasn’t featured since October, and he obviously missed the promotion party this season.

And, taking to Twitter, Heneghan admitted it is ‘tough’ for him to leave having not made the impact he would’ve wanted, but he also reflected on the positivity he has received from those connected to Wednesday.

“Tough one to take considering the situation, but I’ll be back around the club during pre-season until I’m signed off. So it’s not a goodbye just yet, the work continues! Feeling good. Thanks for the messages.”

The next step for Heneghan will be to get back up to full fitness, and he will then be on the lookout for a new club ahead of next season.

Heneghan to leave Sheffield Wednesday

You have real sympathy for Heneghan because joining Wednesday was a big move for him, and that knee injury stopped him at a stage when he had broken into the team, and he would’ve backed himself to stay in the XI over the rest of the season. And, who knows, if that had happened, we could be talking about him signing a new deal and looking forward to the Championship with the club.

But, that hasn’t happened, and from the perspective of the club, you can understand why they’ve chosen to let the player go. They need proven Championship performers and the injury Heneghan picked up is one that could impact him moving forward, so with his deal expiring, you can see why they’ve let him go.

However, you can be sure that Moore and all connected to Wednesday appreciated his contribution. Not only did Heneghan play in those games earlier in the campaign, but he also seemed like a good influence in the dressing room.