Coventry City defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy has admitted that his side's 0-0 draw in the first leg of the play-off semis against Middlesbrough yesterday is "hard to take", speaking to the Sky Blues' media team after the game.

Norton-Cuffy will be heading to the Premier League this summer regardless of his current loan side's fate, as he's currently on loan from top-flight giants Arsenal, who may monitor him this summer before making a further decision on his future.

However, he will be keen to guide the Sky Blues to the top tier following what was a remarkable 46-game season for Mark Robins' side, struggling both on and off the pitch during the early stages of the campaign because their home pitch was unplayable.

But they have dealt with this adversity extremely well, put that issue behind them and have managed to finish in fifth place despite not having the ability to rely on the injured Callum O'Hare for most of the season.

With this fifth-place finish, they had the chance to play the first leg of the semi-final at home yesterday and would have been desperate to have taken a clear advantage to the Riverside on Wednesday.

Peterborough United beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in the League One play-offs - but the Sky Blues were unable to replicate that - and the visitors could have even scored a couple of times with Chuba Akpom having chances.

The Sky Blues will be thankful that the woodwork came to their rescue, but they will be disappointed not to have won the game.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Norton Cuffy said: "I think it’s a tough one to take [the result]. I feel like we had a lot of chances in the game.

"We had spells and they had spells and it was a good game to be involved in. It’s not a bad result going into the next leg."

Is Brooke Norton-Cuffy right to be slightly disappointed?

It's a shame for them that they weren't able to make use of their home advantage because the atmosphere was electric and has been since they moved back into the Coventry Building Society Arena.

This is why Norton-Cuffy has the right to be disappointed but as he went on to say, it isn't the worst result either.

They could have easily been all but out of the tie already like Sheffield Wednesday pretty much are, so they will happily take a draw going into Wednesday's game.

Although Boro will have the home advantage in midweek, with the strength of their squad also making them favourites, they could still have some key players absent and the pressure on Michael Carrick's side could allow Robins' men to capitalise.

They certainly aren't out of this game - and they have little to lose considering they are the underdogs so they will probably be able to play with some freedom. Getting the likes of Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres firmly involved could be key to their success though, if the former is fit and available.