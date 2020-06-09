‘Tough one’ – Pundit assesses potential West Brom summer arrival

Kevin Phillips has told West Brom News that Steven Fletcher is a player he feels might be a risk as a signing for Albion, after Teamtalk linked him with a move to the Hawthorns.

The Baggies are looking to seal promotion this season from the Sky Bet Championship and into the Premier League and it seems as though they could look to add to their attacking arsenal in the summer window.

Indeed, Fletcher is potentially going to be available on a free from Sheffield Wednesday with his contract coming to an end after what has been a fine season for the striker up front for the Owls on an individual basis.

And, clearly, he has a fan in Phillips judging by these comments, but he is also unsure whether he’d be the right option:

“It is a tough one, he’s 33.

“Steven is a fantastic pro and I have watched him at Sunderland many times and he scored many goals.

“It is always a difficult one jumping from the Championship to the Premier League and ultimately he would be in a side that would not create the opportunities that he gets now at Sheffield Wednesday.

“It would be a tall ask for him to perform in the Premier League at his age week-in, week out.”

The Verdict

Fletcher is a good footballer who has had a good season this year and is set to be available for free, so there is plenty to like with this potential move.

Albion might want to add a bit more in terms of attacking players alongside him upon a return to the Premier League but it is apparent Phillips rates him and the former West Brom should know what he is talking about when it comes to strikers.

However, you can sense a younger option coming in would also make sense.