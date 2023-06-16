This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall have made their first attempt at signing Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre.

Will Lyndon Dykes leave QPR?

It seems that the relationship between Dykes and QPR may come to an end this summer, as the striker is entering the final 12 months of his contract.

It was revealed exclusively by Football League World, that the Championship club couldn’t agree a new contract with the 27-year-old and that means this summer transfer window presents their last opportunity to sell for a decent fee.

Interest has been high in the Scottish striker for a while now, with a report from the Daily Mail stating earlier this month that Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Burnley all remain keen on forward.

Millwall make bid for Lyndon Dykes

However, it is Millwall that have made the first move for the Rs man, as Sky Sports revealed that they made an offer that could reach £2 million.

“Millwall have made a bid which could rise to £2m for QPR striker Lyndon Dykes, Sky Sports News has been told.

“Millwall have renewed their interest in the Scotland international having first made an approach during the January window, and they've now made that interest formal, as they look to beat off competition from a number of other Championship clubs.”

Millwall’s current record transfer is £1.7 million and that was for forward Zian Flemming last summer.

What are Millwall fans saying?

As the Lions make their first move for Dykes, we asked Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford for his thoughts on the bid.

He told FLW: “How much is he worth, that is a tough one. You see bad players go for big money and good players for little money, it is just impossible to say.

“But if we were going to bring him in, I can imagine he would be around the £1.5 million mark, and I suppose I’d be happy around that price.

“Would I be happy to sign him? I think yes, I would have been more interested if we didn't sign Kevin Nisbet, now we've got Nisbet I'm happy. But it can't do any harm to have another striker if he or (Tom) Bradshaw get injured.

“But I just think in the grand scheme of things we might be better spending the money elsewhere, as you know we don't have a big budget anyway so that's where I am on that.”