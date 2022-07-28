“Tough one” – Ipswich Town fan pundit debates Leif Davis ahead of Bolton Wanderers clash

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With the EFL season kicking off this weekend, Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town side are starting the campaign against Bolton Wanderers.

The Tractorboys had a good season last year but didn’t quite have enough to get over the line and compete in the play-offs.

However, McKenna has been sure to make additions to his side this summer in the hope of strengthening his side so they are able to be a side that can push for promotion next season.

One addition to the side is left-back Leif Davis who has come into the club from Leeds United.

The 22-year-old has shown plenty of promise in his career so far having made appearances in the top flight as well as playing 15 times for Bournemouth in all competitions whilst on loan last year.

Therefore, with the new season nearly upon us we asked FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry whether he thinks the new signing should be in Saturday’s line-up: “Should Leif Davis be handed a start v Bolton? Tough one.

“I think he’s going to start on the bench. I think Greg Leigh’s performance in pre-season has been pretty decent.

“I think he has shown the qualities that McKenna is looking for in terms of pace, power, good in the air, ability to get up and down that pitch with the energy to match the right hand side so he has sort of a dual threat down both wings as well as those creative guys in the middle.

“So I think Leigh holds on to his spot, especially after his performance against Southend on Tuesday night will just keep him out in front of Davis but I think Davis will have a role to play.

“He holds more of that technical ability and so when we dominate games I think Davis will come into his own then, showing his ability on the ball as well as energy down that left hand side and I’m looking forward to him whipping in some balls that Ladapo can get on the end of.

“So I think he might start on the bench against Botlon but I think he has a big role to play in the rest of the season.”

The Verdict:

As Henry says, you can see Davis having a big part to play in Ipswich’s push up the table next season and he seems to be an exciting addition to the side.

However, in this game it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him start on the bench especially if Greg Leigh has had a strong pre-season, you can see that being rewarded.

A game against Bolton to start off the season is a tough fixture as both sides are aiming for the top end of the table this year and therefore will be looking to get off to a strong start.

However, McKenna clearly brought the player in for a reason and we will no doubt see Davis’ talent develop over the season.