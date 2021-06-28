‘Tough’ – Oliver Casey makes Leeds United admission after finalising move to Blackpool

Blackpool have recently confirmed that they have completed a deal to sign Oliver Casey on a permanent deal from Leeds United.

Casey caught the eye with some strong performances for Leeds’ Under-23s side, and made three appearances for the club’s first-team over the years.

But he’s made the move away from Elland Road this summer, as he goes in search of regular game time at senior level with Blackpool.

The Tangerines won promotion into the Championship last term, after beating Lincoln City in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Blackpool Gazette, Casey admitted that it was a ‘tough decision’ to leave Leeds United this summer, but was grateful to Blackpool for giving him the opportunity to impress in senior football.

“It was a tough decision to leave but it would have been easy to stay there because I still had two years left on my contract.

“But you get to a point where you’ve got to make the move if you want to make a career for yourself. Sometimes you’ve got to make that step.

“I’m grateful to Blackpool for giving me the platform to make the step-up.”

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be the ideal move for both Blackpool and Casey in the future.

The young defender doesn’t have a considerable amount of experience in senior football, so the Tangerines have taken a small gamble in signing him this summer.

But we’ve seen glimpses of Casey’s exciting potential at Under-23s level, and it’ll be interesting to see whether he adjusts well to the demands of Championship football ahead of the new season.

If he can adjust well to his new surroundings at Bloomfield Road, then this could turn out to be an excellent bit of business by Blackpool, as they look to go from strength to strength moving forwards, whilst under the management of Neil Critchley.