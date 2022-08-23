“Tough” – Michael Flynn delivers Walsall verdict on looming Charlton Athletic challenge

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn has spoken to the club’s media about Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup game against Charlton Athletic.

The Saddlers will play host to the Addicks for the first time since November 2018, in which Charlton ran out as 2-0 winners.

That however was a league fixture. In this game, both sides will be battling for a spot in the third round of the Carabao Cup, which Walsall have not reached since the 2015/16 season.

On the visit of Charlton, Flynn admitted to the club’s media: “Charlton is going to be a tough evening.

“They’re a good League One team but the boys have got the chance to try and take the shackles off and express themselves.”

The Welshman also stated how his priority remains that he’s got fit players to get out on the pitch despite the possibilities of drawing a Premier League opposition should his side make it to the third round.

He continued: “Every game is important; it could lead to a big draw in the third round but I’ve got to make sure I’ve got fit players to get out on the pitch.”

The West Midlands side sit ninth in League Two after a red hot start to the season, in which the Saddlers won their first three games in all competitions without conceding a goal. The pace has slowed down, after a loss away to Barrow followed by a goalless draw against Gillingham at Priestfield.

The Verdict

Michael Flynn is completely right here, there’s no doubt about it. Charlton, who currently occupy a spot in the League One play-offs, will represent a real challenge for Walsall, even if they do have a rotated side.

But as Flynn also states, this is definitely an opportunity for Walsall to really show the quality they have and make a statement to the rest of League Two should they record a win on Tuesday evening.

A win would not only reward the Saddlers with potentially facing a big hitter in the next round, but also a real confidence boost that Flynn’s side look to be in need of after two frustrating results in the league.