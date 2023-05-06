Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth says the club may need to sell players in what he predicted could be a "tough summer" at Loftus Road.

The R's secured their Championship status with a 1-0 win over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium last Saturday following a dismal run of form which saw them slide alarmingly down the table.

It has been difficult for Gareth Ainsworth since he became the club's third manager of the season in February, but results have improved in recent weeks, with impressive back-to-back away wins against the Potters and Burnley ensuring survival.

However, uncertainty remains ahead of the summer transfer window, with a number of key players attracting attention from elsewhere.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers are interested in midfielder Chris Willock in a move that would see him reunite with former manager Michael Beale after the pair worked together at Loftus Road.

The 25-year-old is said to be keen to make the switch to Ibrox, but Beale has since shut down the rumours, ruling out returning for any players from his former club this summer.

Top scorer Lyndon Dykes was the subject of an £3 million bid from Millwall in January, with Stoke City, Burnley and Rangers also said to be keeping tabs, and it is likely there will be speculation over his future over the coming months.

Ainsworth says he is expecting a busy summer at the club, but admitted that they may have to sell.

"I think there will be interest in a lot of our players. I think we’ve got to realise where we are as a club as well," Ainsworth told West London Sport.

"I’m sure there’s going to be quite a bit of movement with the squad – ins and outs – and it’s going to be a tough summer.

"But I’m working with the board, who have backed me. We’re working on what we want to do.

"I’ll be speaking with the owners about what we need to do with the squad finance-wise and also in terms of what I want to do in putting my stamp on the squad.

"I think the start of the window will be cagey. I’m not sure that teams will come in for our players straightaway.

"I’m hoping it doesn’t go right to the end of the window, because that leaves us short.

"It’s about taking the right players at the right time for the right price and that’s what I’ve got to do for QPR."

Could QPR lose some of their best players this summer?

The R's will be in a vulnerable position this summer.

After such a turbulent campaign, it will be difficult to convince some of their key players to stay, particularly if they were to receive attractive offers from elsewhere.

The Hoops have won their last two games with just 19% and 20% possession respectively, and it could prove problematic if Ainsworth is to continue with this style of play as the likes of Willock and Ilias Chair will not be able to thrive with so little of the ball.

There will be no shortage of suitors for some of the R's squad this summer and with Willock reportedly eyeing a move away, it would be no surprise if others took a similar stance.