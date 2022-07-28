“Tough game” – Rotherham United fan pundit reveals score prediction for Swansea City fixture

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham are playing their football in the Championship again this season and they’ll get the new campaign underway with a game against Swansea at the weekend.

With Russell Martin keen to keep his side pushing on in the table, they’ll want to get a good result against the Millers to start the season well and the Swans will consider themselves amongst the promotion hopefuls too.

However, Paul Warne has been here before and has managed to nearly keep Rotherham in the division previously too. Having taking the Millers up through League One twice, he won’t want such a quick return back down to the third tier again.

If the club can pull off a good result against the Welsh outfit this weekend, then it could stand them in good stead for the following weeks. If the club struggle though and start off with a big loss, then it might drop morale already and lead to a slow start for the club.

Winning this game against Swansea then would be a huge boost but won’t be easy and Rotherham’s Football League World fan pundit Tom Eyre has revealed that he thinks it will be a tough fixture for his side – but he’s hoping they can do the business and seal a 1-0 win. If the Millers can pull off what would undoubtedly be a surprise win on Saturday, then it would do them wonders going forward and boss Paul Warne wouldn’t have any trouble motivating them again for the fixture after that.

Speaking about the game then ahead of the weekend, he said:”It’s going to be a tough game.

“Swansea are a good side, they’ve got Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi up top which is a lethal strikeforce which, you know, is an upper end Championship strikeforce so, you know, I’m expecting goals on their half and maybe on our half, depends if some our players turn up. Kelly’s been scoring a lot pre-season, Washington has, so we’ll have to see but, if I’m being honest, I’m going to go for a draw, I’m going to go 1-1 but that’s my realistic score prediction, my optimistic score prediction is a 1-0 Rotherham win in the hopes that we can just shut them out. So yeah, realistically 1-1, optimistically 1-0 to Rotherham.”

The Verdict

Rotherham are a club that have spent plenty of time between the Championship and League One in the last few seasons and having sealed a promotion to the second tier twice before, they don’t want to have to do it again in the next campaign.

Boss Paul Warne then needs to make sure his side don’t drop points this season and pick up as many wins as they can. Early doors, the Millers have been handed this tough game against Swansea but you wouldn’t put it past them to seal a surprise win and three points.

They have the players still intact at the club who helped them to seal a promotion – minus Michael Smith who has joined Sheffield Wednesday – so the first-team should be up to scratch. It means that Rotherham could surprise a few and could end up sealing an opening win.

If Russell Martin and Swansea have anything to do with it though, they’ll send Rotherham home empty handed to start the season.