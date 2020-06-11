‘Tough decision’ – Leeds United faced with transfer dilemma after latest injury blow: The verdict

Leeds United have recently been dealt a frustrating injury blow, with the news that Jean-Kevin Augustin has recurrence of a hamstring strain.

The forward has struggled to adjust to the physical demands of English football, since arriving on loan from German side RB Leipzig in the January transfer window.

He has shown encouraging signs during lockdown though, and has been stepping up his training ahead of the return to competitive action on the weekend of the 20th June.

Augustin has made just three appearances for the Yorkshire-based side, and has often been behind Patrick Bamford in the pecking order in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans.

When he signed on loan, Leeds revealed that they hold the obligation to sign Augustin permanently if they’re to win promotion back into the Premier League this season.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has cast doubt into that potential agreement though, claiming that the striker might not want to make his stay at Elland Road a permanent one after a lack of minutes, as well as a number of injury problems.

it was described to me as an obligation on promotion but yours is a fair question. Will Leeds/Bielsa want to keep him? Will Augustin want to stay, given how little he's played? — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 10, 2020

But should Leeds be steering clear of a permanent move for Augustin after his injury troubles at Elland Road to date?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

I’d certainly think twice about it.

Augustin is going to demand a fee of around £15m with the ‘option to buy’ clause that the Whites have, and it’s a substantial outlay for a player who appears relatively injury prone.

Of course, we have not truly seen what Augustin can offer in English football and it’s hard to justify whether Leeds should or shouldn’t make this a permanent deal, but this latest injury should make the Whites think long and hard about this.

The striker is only 22 and has serious room to develop and mature as a player, but in some respects, Leeds would be taking a slight gamble if they departed with a hefty chunk of money for someone whom has not played a considerable amount of games, nor has any experience of playing top-flight football in England.

It’s a situation that Leeds will have to monitor closely, with it being a decision you feel Bielsa will have a clear influence on.

Alfie Burns:

The aim for these nine games was for Augustin to convince everyone that he’s the right fit for Leeds moving forwards, but another injury hampers that and I’ve got so many doubts about the club wanting to risk carrying him into the Premier League.

Patrick Bamford will have faith retained in him if Leeds win promotion to the Premier League, as will Tyler Roberts. Bielsa being Bielsa, he will only want one more striker on the books and if that is an untested Augustin, it is a huge risk for the club.

These continuous injuries are a worry and even the player himself might have his doubts about his suitability to life under Bielsa.

It’s a really tough decision for Leeds, but their focus needs to be on winning promotion first and then they can start making decisions like this.

Ned Holmes:

Yes, if it keeps him out for the rest of the season then I think so.

From his performances elsewhere, Augustin does look a bright prospect but the 22-year-old hasn’t been able to shake these fitness and injury issues since arriving.

Bild have quoted that the Whites would have to pay a fee around £20 million to sign him permanently and that just looks way too much of a risk if he hasn’t convinced on the pitch.

On top of that, we know Bielsa likes to play with a small squad, so Leeds can’t afford to gamble on Augustin if he’s injury-prone.

Assuming they’ll be back in the Premier League next term, they will need someone reliable and unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that’s the Frenchman.

That said, they shouldn’t write him off completely – he could come back from this and impress before the end of the season.