‘Tough’ – Darren Moore issues Barnsley assessment ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Oakwell this weekend

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to pick up much-needed points in the battle for survival in the Championship when they return to action this weekend.

The Owls were forced to share the points with Huddersfield Town in their most recent match at Hillsborough, but they lost ground on some of their relegation-threatened rivals in the second-tier.

Sheffield Wednesday are sat 23rd in the Championship table, and find themselves nine points adrift of safety with ten matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

It doesn’t get any easier for Darren Moore’s side this weekend either, as they prepare to take on promotion-chasing Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.

The Tykes are currently sat fifth in the second-tier standings, and will be looking to stretch their unbeaten run to 13 league matches with a positive result against the Owls.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live, 09:11) ahead of the match at Oakwell, Moore issues his assessment of Barnsley, before labelling it as a ‘tough game’.

“The manager has brought a good tempo and energy to their play. He has led them on a real surge to feel the season strongly. He has given them a wonderful opportunity in terms of getting back to the top-flight football. It is credit to them.

“It is a tough game but it is a game that we are prepared for.”

Barnsley’s high-pressing style of play could cause Sheffield Wednesday problems in this one, and Moore admitted that his side have to be prepared for that on Saturday.

“It’s a style of play that they believe in. There are many ways of winning football matches. They make it very difficult for you in the way they go about it.

“It is a game that we have to be ready for. It will be a different game to Wednesday and we have to be ready for it.”

The Verdict:

It’s going to be a very tough game for the Owls.

Barnsley are absolutely flying at the moment, and there doesn’t seem to be much stopping them as they look to win promotion into the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday are really struggling for confidence this season, and it’s going to be a tough afternoon for Darren Moore’s side, as they look to deal with Barnsley’s high-pressing style of play.

I can only see a Barnsley win from this one, and Sheffield Wednesday will be in further danger of relegation into League One this term.