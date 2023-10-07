Highlights West Bromwich Albion should consider selling Brandon Thomas-Asante in January if the offer is right and the funds can be reinvested in the team.

Thomas-Asante has been a standout player for Albion, scoring goals and providing assists, making him a valuable asset in their push for the play-offs.

While there may be renewed interest in Thomas-Asante in January, it would be a huge blow for Albion to lose him as they are currently light on attacking options due to injuries.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes West Bromwich Albion should sell striker Brandon Thomas-Asante in January if they receive a suitable offer, but only if the funds will be used to strengthen the team.

Thomas-Asante joined Albion from League Two side Salford City for £300,000 last summer, and he enjoyed an excellent debut season at The Hawthorns, scoring nine goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

He has remained a regular this season and his strong form has continued, netting three goals and providing one assist in his first nine appearances.

Thomas-Asante attracted interest from Stoke City and Leeds United this summer, with the former having a £2 million bid rejected for the 24-year-old.

Albion were reportedly demanding £5 million for Thomas-Asante this summer, and while that valuation could prove to be a stumbling block, it would be no surprise to see him emerge on the radar of other clubs again in January.

Given the club's financial situation, they may need to cash in on Thomas-Asante in January, although the departure of defender Dara O'Shea to Burnley for £7 million this summer reduced the need to sell players.

The Baggies currently sit fifth in the Championship table, and they are unbeaten in their last five games.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer admitted Albion are facing a tough decision on whether to allow Thomas-Asante to depart in January, but he urged them to sell if they receive a suitable offer in order to enable Corberan to reinvest in his squad.

"I'm sure there will be renewed interest in West Bromwich Albion player Brandon Thomas-Asante come the January transfer window," Palmer said.

"Should West Brom sell? That's a tough call.

"Given their recent history, it says that they will if they receive the right offer, but currently West Brom are light on the ground with attacking options, several forwards are out with long-term injuries and they sit in a play-off place.

"I suppose it all depends what the state of play will look like when they get to the January transfer window, in terms of the new owners, where they sit in the league, the injury positions and the offer they receive.

"If they receive a big offer and you can use the money to strengthen the team in other areas and the team can go forward, like Harry Kane and Spurs, then absolutely, you should sell."

Should West Brom sell Brandon Thomas-Asante in January?

It would be a huge blow for Albion to lose Thomas-Asante in January.

With Daryl Dike and Josh Maja out injured, Thomas-Asante is the club's only fit senior striker currently, and as he proved last season, he is a threat at Championship level.

Having brought in just three new players this summer, Maja, Jeremy Sarmiento and Pipa, Corberan would be keen to strengthen his squad in January, but as the money from O'Shea's sale was not reinvested in the squad, it seems unlikely the funds from Thomas-Asante's exit would be either.

With that in mind, it is important for the Baggies to keep hold of Thomas-Asante at least until the summer as his goals could be crucial to their hopes of making the play-offs.