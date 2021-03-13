‘Touch is so poor’, ‘Should not play again’ – These Derby County fans hit out at 31-y/o after Millwall loss

Derby County were beaten by Millwall at Pride Park this season, leaving Wayne Rooney’s side still in a worrying position in the Championship.

The biggest concern for the England legend will be the recent form of his team. They are now five without a goal, and have failed to score in the previous four games.

Whilst that’s not down to one individual, Martyn Waghorn particularly struggled against the Lions.

The 31-year-old worked hard, but he couldn’t do enough, along with the other forwards, to create clear enough opening, and any chances that did come his way were squandered.

It means Waghorn has just three goals in 26 games this season, which he obviously won’t be happy about.

And, his performances are not going down well with the fans, who are growing increasingly frustrated with how the ex-Rangers man is playing.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his showing today from Twitter…

Biggest joke is Waghorn played 90 mins…..he’s useless but Rooney can’t see it 🤔 — Paul Clarke (@DerbyFc1974) March 13, 2021

Players arent good enough Fozzy, Shinnie, Waghorn, Jozwiak! Shambles mate — Wils (@PWils0n07) March 13, 2021

Waghorn and Jozwiak are so ineffective. — Phil Walker (@19philwalker) March 13, 2021

Waghorn's touch is so poor for a striker. Just hold the ball or link play?? #dcfc — Chris (@buckers2011) March 13, 2021

I've no faith in waghorn starting games no — Andy Moore (@Andy__Derby) March 13, 2021

waghorn should not play again this season. Done nothing to warrant a contract and a waste of a player…sibley had more efforts in short time on that hime #dcfc — Scott M (@ScottMa72863134) March 13, 2021

How is Waghorn still on the pitch https://t.co/lT43zu53T9 — Lewis (@Lewisdcfc1) March 13, 2021