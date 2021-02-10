Tottenham’s Troy Parrott: How is he getting on in the EFL? Has he got a future at the club?

Thought of by supporters as one of Tottenham Hotspur’s brightest youth prospect in years, Troy Parrott has taken the first step into regular senior football this season with loan spells away from White Hart Lane.

The 19-year-old was a prolific scorer at youth level for Spurs, scoring 14 goals in nine under-18 Premier League games in the 2018/19 campaign, and he made his first-team bow last season in both the Premier League and domestic cup competitions.

Playing in the Football League regularly though is a far cry from pitting your wits against defenders of the same age group, and Parrott has found himself learning his trade outside of the Premier League as 16-year-old Dane Scarlett has developed into the ‘next big thing’ at Spurs.

How has Parrott been getting on though in his loan spells this season? We take a look…

How is he getting on in the EFL?

Parrott has had two loan spells this season, the first being at Championship side Millwall, but he missed the first 11 league games of the season due to an ankle injury.

When he was fit and available though, Parrott didn’t really make the impact expected of him and was not always used up-front, sometimes being deployed out wide by Gary Rowett.

After three straight games on the bench in January, Tottenham decided to recall Parrott to give him experience and more minutes elsewhere, and it was League One side Ipswich Town that ended up being the destination.

The Ireland international has started twice for the Tractor Boys already and whilst not scoring yet, the local Ipswich paper praised his debut performance against Blackpool, and once the first goal goes in expect them to flow for the teenager.

Has he got a future at Spurs?

Without a doubt he’s got a future in the squad as he’s got a lot of years ahead of him to grow as a player, but is he going to usurp Harry Kane in the near future? It’s very unlikely.

Kane could probably go for another six years if he stays injury free, which means that Parrott would be stuck as a rotational option or he would have to keep going on loans to develop.

Parrott will have to start scoring soon though or he may not end up being a regular for Ipswich by the end of the season, but they have enough creative players to supply him like Alan Judge and Josh Harrop.

It’s up to Parrott now to get his head down and start firing in the goals – that is something that will make Jose Mourinho notice him.