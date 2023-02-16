Tottenham’s stance revealed as they hope to win transfer tussle for Bristol City player

Scouts at Tottenham are pushing for the club to put plans in place to sign Alex Scott from Bristol City this summer as they fear rivals could swoop for the midfielder.

The 19-year-old has been fantastic for the Robins this season and it’s no surprise to see his form has caught the eye of several top-flight clubs, with the likes of Everton, Brighton and Spurs all thought to be monitoring Scott.

Therefore, it could be a real tussle for the player in the next window and Football Insider have revealed that figures at the north London outfit are looking to act swiftly.

They claim that scouts are pushing for Spurs to ‘lay the groundwork’ to ensure they aren’t beaten to Scott’s signature.

It does seem inevitable that the England youth international will depart Ashton Gate in the summer and it had been claimed that the Championship side wanted a fee in the region of £25m to sell the academy graduate last month.

Scott’s immediate focus will be on helping Nigel Pearson’s side continue their good form, with a trip to Sunderland up next this weekend.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Spurs are seriously interested in Scott because anyone who has seen him play this season will recognise his talent and he does seemed destined to play at the highest level.

Of course, it’s one thing the scouts recommending this and another if the club act on it, but you can be sure that Bristol City will want to wait as long as possible as they seek an auction.

In an ideal world they would keep Scott for another year but realistically he will move on and it’s about getting the best fee possible for their star man.

