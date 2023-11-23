Highlights Tottenham are leading the race to sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United in the January transfer window.

Gnonto could reportedly be sold by Leeds at the turn of the year, if the right offer comes in for the winger.

The Elland Road club have apparently placed a €30million price tag on the Italy international.

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from Italian outlet CalcioMercato, who say Spurs are willing to pay the Elland Road club's asking price for the 20-year-old.

What is Gnonto's current situation at Leeds?

Gnonto only joined Leeds from Swiss side FC Zurich last summer, and impressed many with his lively performances last season.

However, he was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of the campaign.

The winger then remained at Elland Road over the summer transfer window, despite spending a spell out of the side early in the season, after expressing a desire to secure a move elsewhere.

Even so, it has been reported that Leeds are willing to sell the winger in the January transfer window, providing the right offer comes in.

Now it seems that one destination that is now potentially becoming a likely one for the Italy international as the return of the market approaches, is Tottenham.

Could Tottenham sign Gnonto in January?

According to this latest update, it is Spurs who are currently in pole position to secure the services of Gnonto at the turn of the year.

The North London club are apparently keen to add a winger to Ange Postecolgu's first-team squad, and are fans of Gnonto's attributes in particular.

It is thought that Leeds have placed a price tag of €30million on the Italy international, a fee that is not thought to be a problem for Tottenham to afford.

Lazio and Roma are also said to be interested in a deal for the 20-year-old. However, it is thought that asking price is seen as excessive by the Serie A duo, who would apparently prefer to sign Gnonto on loan.

Where are Leeds in the Championship?

Despite the uncertainty around the future of Gnonto, Leeds have still made a strong start to life back in the Championship.

Under new manager Daniel Farke, the Elland Road club have taken 31 points from 16 league games so far this season.

As a result, they now sit third in the second-tier table, eight points adrift of an automatic promotion place.

Leeds are set to return to action after the November international break on Friday night, when they travel to The New York Stadium to face Rotherham United.

Would Gnonto be a good signing for Tottenham?

The signing of Gnonto would certainly be a useful one for Tottenham to make.

There is no doubting that the Leeds winger is an exciting talent, and while he has struggled for game time this season, he showed in the previous campaign that he can make a big impact in the Premier League.

Related Leeds United and Celtic transfer chances become clearer as player makes contract decision The pair are among the clubs to have been linked with Luke Baartman

As a result, he could be a useful addition for Tottenham, especially given they are somewhat short on options on the left wing, and that at 20-years-old, Gnonto still has plenty of time in his career to improve even further.

With that in mind, it does seem as though this latest update on Gnonto's future, is one that should generate a considerable amount of interest among Tottenham supporters.