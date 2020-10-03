Tottenham’s latest transfer decision hands European duo pole position in EFL transfer chase

Bournemouth’s Josh King is open to a move to Serie A as Premier League interest appears to cool in the forward.

Several top-flight English sides had been showing an interest in the Norwegian international and a potential transfer to Tottenham had been suggested for some time.

However, Spurs confirmed the signing of Carlos Vinicius on an initial loan from Benfica last night, realistically ending any chance King had of moving to work under Jose Mourinho.

Even though Crystal Palace, West Ham and Fulham have been linked with the player, TEAMtalk have revealed that it’s two Italian clubs that are leading the chase for the 28-year-old.

The update claims that Torino and Sampdoria have opened talks with the Cherries and the Championship side are willing to sell as the attacker has entered the final 12 months of his contract. As well as that, the chance to test himself in a new country is something that is thought to appeal to the player.

King missed Bournemouth’s 3-1 win against Coventry City last night after suffering from a ‘migraine headache’.

The verdict

It seems inevitable that King will leave before the deadline as it makes sense for all parties.

Firstly, the player will want to test himself at a higher level than the Championship and the Cherries need to cash in now instead of losing him for free next year.

So, you can expect something to get sorted before Monday night and Jason Tindall will hope to be able to reinvest some of the funds as Bournemouth are quite short on options up top despite their impressive start to the season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.