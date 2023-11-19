Highlights Leeds United will be planning for the January transfer window to strengthen their chances of returning to the Premier League.

Retaining key players like Crysencio Summerville will be important for Leeds United.

Leeds may need to secure promotion to have a chance at signing Joe Rodon permanently, as they may not have the funds to spend on him if they remain in the Championship.

Leeds United will already be planning for the January transfer window, as they look to give themselves the best chance of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Although they already have some top-quality players at their disposal, the Whites could benefit from addressing any gaps during the next window to maximise their chances of retaining their place in the promotion mix.

They may be a considerable number of points behind the likes of Leicester City and Ipswich Town at this stage - but there's plenty of time for them to make up the deficit and adding more depth to key areas could end up making all the difference for them.

Retaining some of their key stars, including Crysencio Summerville, will also be important for them.

Following the end of the January window, preparation for the summer will then ramp up, and they are likely to have two separate plans: one for the top flight and one for life in the Championship.

One thing that will be helpful for them if they do make a top-flight return is the return of some of their key men who are currently out on loan, including Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra.

However, additions will still need to be made after that to give the Whites the best chance of remaining in the top flight for the long term and current loanee Joe Rodon could be a player they want to seal a permanent deal for, considering how well he has performed at Elland Road so far.

What's the latest on Tottenham's stance on Joe Rodon?

TEAMtalk believes Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to sell Rodon and they could potentially offload him on a permanent basis during the summer transfer window.

Unfortunately for Spurs, they can't recall him in January, so they will need to wait until the summer.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

It's believed that the North London outfit could hold out for around £20m for him, which is a sizeable amount for a player whose contract expires in 2025.

He also hasn't made much of an impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, so Ange Postecoglou's side may struggle to generate that much for him.

What do Leeds United need to do to sign Joe Rodon permanently?

If Spurs are to try and get £20m for him or a fee anywhere near that figure, it's clear what Leeds need to do: get promoted.

The Whites may be in a reasonably strong financial position as a side that has only just been relegated from the top flight.

But they didn't generate a huge amount from player sales in the summer, with quite a few valuable players departing on loan and Tyler Adams being their biggest sale of the summer.

Generating around £24m for the United States international, that's not a bad fee but they did spend a decent amount on the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe.

Because of this, it would be difficult to see them spending much in the next couple of windows, unless they sell more key men like Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.

Even if some key players depart in the summer for sizeable fees, it would be difficult to see Leeds spending £20m on one player if they remain in the second tier, because they will need to address other key areas if quite a few first-teamers depart.

Getting promoted could be key in their potential quest to keep Rodon, not just so they can pay £20m for the Welshman but also so they can give themselves a chance of being an attractive destination for him if other sides enter the race for him.