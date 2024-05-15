Highlights Charlton Athletic are set to extend Thierry Small's contract.

Small's career turnaround at Charlton has caught the eye of Spurs, who have been admirers of the young left-back.

Despite triggering the one-year extension, Charlton may still consider selling Small in the upcoming transfer window as interest grows.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Charlton Athletic’s Thierry Small after an impressive stint with the Addicks, but the League One outfit have dealt Ange Postecoglou's side a blow by triggering an automatic one-year extension in his current contract.

With Small down the pecking order at Southampton, it was announced in February that the youngster had terminated his contract with the club, which allowed him to join the Addicks on a free transfer and an initial short-term deal.

The exciting full-back spent time with both West Bromwich Albion and Everton as a youngster but did not make an appearance in either of Nathan Jones' first two games in the dugout at Charlton, having seen his career stall in recent years.

However, Small was then handed a start in a tough fixture away at Bolton Wanderers, where he scored on his debut in a thrilling 3-3 draw and put in a spirited performance that immediately endeared him to the Charlton fans. From that day, he then went on to start in all of Charlton's remaining League One fixtures at the back end of the season.

It's a decision that has paid off, with Small benefiting from the coaching and guidance of Jones, featuring in 14 games as the Londoners ended the season well under the ex-Luton Town chief, with Small appearing to be enjoying his football once again and getting his early career back on track.

Thierry Small transfer latest

Naturally, his good form caught the eye, and there have been growing surrounding his future at The Valley, as Small’s initial deal at was running until this summer, but Charlton did have an option to extend his contract by 12 months, which they have now triggered, as revealed by London News Online - South London Press and Mercury.

Whilst that means he won’t leave on a free, it doesn’t mean a sale can be ruled out in the upcoming window, and Football Insider has revealed that Spurs are ‘keeping close tabs’ on the player, having been admirers of Small over the years.

They wrote: “Tottenham are keeping close tabs on Charlton Athletic’s former Everton star Thierry Small going into the summer.

“It is believed that Spurs have been watching the 19-year-old left-back’s performances in League One after failing to sign him from Southampton last year.

“Due to his impressive displays, sources say Charlton have offered Small a new three-year contract. The third-tier club will trigger the option to extend his current deal for one year while he weighs up his options."

Record for Charlton Athletic, according to Transfermarkt Player Name Games Played Wins Draws Defeats Goals Assists Thierry Small 14 4 9 1 1 1

Thierry Small's Charlton future

Even though the left-back is only 19, Small is a name that many fans may recognise, as he has been very highly-rated in English football over the past few years, having initially come through the ranks at Everton.

Southampton then moved to bring the defender to the south coast in 2021, with a tribunal eventually deciding the fee after a £1.5m offer was rejected by the Merseyside outfit for the teenager.

Difficult loan stints with Port Vale and St. Mirren followed, but he once again didn’t kick-on as had been expected.

Heading into 2024/25, where he is now settled and playing regular football, he could be a key cog in Charlton's side next season, and develop rapidly in the process for a team aiming for promotion.

However, at Spurs, he may have the same frustrations that have held him back with Everton and Southampton in his early career. The triggered extension is great news for Charlton, but they will want to tie him down to an even longer deal, if possible.