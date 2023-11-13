Highlights Tottenham defender Ben Davies says teammate Joe Rodon has found a home after joining Leeds on loan.

Rodon has become an important figure for Leeds this season as they look to secure an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Davies has revealed that Rodon did not have to seek advice before making the decision to head to Elland Road on a temporary basis.

Leeds United are a "massive" club who will have aims of returning to the Premier League this season.

That's according to Tottenham defender Ben Davies, who says his Spurs and Wales teammate Joe Rodon has found a home since joining the Elland Road club on loan in the summer transfer window.

How have things gone for Rodon at Tottenham and Leeds?

Rodon joined Tottenham back in the summer of 2020, joining from Swansea City for a reported £11million.

However, the centre back found game time hard to come by during his first two seasons with the club, making just 24 appearances in all competitions.

A loan spell with Rennes followed last season, where Rodon managed 22 appearances and one goal for the French club.

This summer saw the 26-year-old complete another temporary move away from Spurs, this time joining Leeds United on a season-long loan.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Rodon has since become a key man for the Whites under new manager Daniel Farke, playing 13 times so far this season, as they push for an immediate promotion from the Championship back to the Premier League.

Now it seems as though Davies believes his teammate is in exactly the right place for his career, following that move to Leeds.

What has Davies said about Rodon's loan spell at Leeds?

It certainly seems as though Davies has taken a keen interest in Rodon's stint at Leeds, and has been impressed by what he has seen from his fellow Welshman.

Speaking to Wales Online about what he has made of Rodon's Tottenham career and loan move to Elland Road, the Tottenham defender said: "It is difficult. Sometimes people forget how challenging it is going somewhere and then you have to move every nine months to a new place.

"But I think he really seems to have found himself a home at Leeds. Joe is a terrific player. Every time I play with him with Wales he is very solid, good on the ball and I think we have a good understanding. To see him have success at Leeds, it really does make me happy.

"Joe is one of my best mates in football, so we speak all the time. He is the type of player that, when he is at somewhere he is feeling valued and he is getting a good run of games, he is a really, really good defender and I think he is showing that right now."

Asked whether Rodon had consulted him about making that move, Davies revealed: "He didn't have to. I think it was a great opportunity to go there, he knew he was going to go there and play a lot of football and play at a massive club with ambitions of going back to the Premier League. He has started so well and he is enjoying it there."

As things stand, there is just over 18 months remaining on Rodon's contract with Spurs, securing his future in North London until the end of next season.

Where are Leeds in the Championship?

Thanks in no small part to the contribution of Rodon, Leeds have made a strong start to the season as they target promotion back to the top-flight.

Daniel Farke's side currently sit third in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places, after 16 games of the league campaign.

The Whites are set to return to action after the November international break on Friday 24th November, when they travel to The New York Stadium to take on struggling Rotherham United in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Should Leeds sign Rodon permanently?

It does seem as though a longer term deal for Rodon is something that is well worth looking into for Leeds.

Recent updates have claimed that Tottenham wanted £15million to sell the centre back in the summer, a fee that could be affordable for Leeds, especially if they win promotion.

Given how important he has been to them since his move to Elland Road, and the fact that it seems unlikely he will be high up the pecking order if he returns to Spurs, such a deal could work well both for Leeds and Rodon.

Indeed, these comments from Davies do suggest his teammate is happy at Elland Road, suggesting he would be open to a permanent move there, something Leeds themselves must surely look to take advantage of.