Tottenham Hotspur have valued Joe Rodon between £10m and £15m, according to Football Insider.

Rodon, who currently represents Wales at a senior international level, is currently on loan at Championship club Leeds United after struggling for game time in the English capital.

He was tipped to make an impact at Spurs following his move from Swansea City, but his impact for Ange Postecoglou's side has been limited and he made a temporary exit to the Whites.

Tottenham's loss has been Leeds' gain, with the centre-back establishing himself as a regular starter and shining for the West Yorkshire outfit, who are keen to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

He has played his part in guiding the Whites into third position, which is a fairly good achievement considering they made a slow start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Championship Top Six (As of 12th February) P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 31 42 75 2 Southampton 30 25 64 3 Leeds United 31 29 63 4 Ipswich Town 30 15 60 5 West Bromwich Albion 30 14 49 6 Coventry City 31 13 47

Making 28 league appearances for Leeds this term and 31 in all appearances, he has made more of an impact at Elland Road than he would have done at his parent club.

Spurs may have benefitted from having Rodon at their disposal considering their previous defensive woes, but the Welshman has richly benefitted from his step down to the second tier.

However, with Leeds not having the option to make this deal permanent at the end of the season, it's very unclear where the central defender will be this time next season.

As mentioned above, Spurs are reportedly looking for between £10m-£15m for Rodon.

They are keen to offload him in the summer and if Leeds are promoted, they would have no issues paying in that range to secure his signature.

However, even with Luis Sinisterra's recent sale to AFC Bournemouth, the Whites may find it tricky to find the money needed to buy him permanently if they remain in the second tier beyond the end of this season.

Even if they are promoted though, they look set to face a fair amount of competition for him, with more than one Premier League team taking an interest in him during the January window. These clubs were put off by Spurs' valuation of the defender.

Leeds United need to secure promotion to sign Joe Rodon

Considering the Whites invested a fair amount in the summer, it would be a surprise if they had the money to sign Rodon too.

He would be an excellent permanent addition.

However, the Whites can't afford to breach financial rules because that could end up being extremely damaging for them in the long term.

Even if they do make big sales in the summer, spending huge fees on individual players probably isn't the way forward if they remain at their current level.

But if they do secure promotion, they need to seriously consider a further deal for Rodon.