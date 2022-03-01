Tottenham’s Antonio Conte makes Middlesbrough admission ahead of FA Cup clash

Antonio Conte is expecting a tough test this evening in Tottenham Hotspur’s FA Cup clash.

The Premier League side travel to the Riverside to face Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough in the Fifth Round of the famous cup competition.

Conte’s side go into the game amid an unfortunate run of form that has seen them lose four of their last six league games.

But a 4-0 thrashing of Leeds United at the weekend was ideal preparation for what Conte believes will be a tough test for his squad.

The Italian has claimed that he would like to win the competition but that the club’s season doesn’t hinge on that success either.

He also admitted that he is well aware that Middlesbrough will not be an easy tie and is looking forward to taking on the Championship side.

“I’m not desperate (he laughs) but you know very well I want to win. But (laughing) I’m not desperate or it would be very hard to continue,” said Conte, via Teesside Live.

“For sure it’s a great competition and previously I was lucky to reach the final two years in a row. I’d like to continue this tradition for Tottenham, especially for my players, especially the fans and the club, not only for me.

“But you know this trophy is not simple or easy, and tomorrow we have to face Middlesbrough, a tough game. Middlesbrough eliminated Manchester United from this competition.

“I want to see continuity in the performance and result of my players. We need continuity to show that in defeat we are learning something more. I hope tomorrow to see a good game, good football, at the same time with a great desire to go to the next round.”

Middlesbrough knocked out the 12-time winners of the FA Cup Manchester United at Old Trafford courtesy of a penalty shootout in the Fourth Round.

Mansfield Town were also dispatched en route to this stage of the competition.

Conte won the FA Cup during his time with Chelsea in 2018 and will be looking to emulate that success with Tottenham.

The Verdict

Despite trailing 1-0 at half time against United, Wilder’s men kept going and eventually got the break they needed to level the game.

Boro defended resolutely and got a little luck along the way given Bruno Fernandes crashed an attempt off the post despite there being an open goal in front of him.

Conte will be wary of falling into the same trap as Ralf Rangnick’s side.

Tottenham’s players will need to be at their absolute best to avoid an upset this evening.