Tottenham won’t have it easy in transfer chase for EFL star as fresh report emerges

AC Milan are set to join Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign AFC Bournemouth forward Josh King, according to Football Insider.

King has only one year left on his contract at the Vitality Stadium, meaning that Bournemouth could look to cash in on the attacker this summer, rather than potentially lose him for free next summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the Norway international, with Leeds United and West Ham United also believed to be in the mix for his signature this summer.

The 28-year-old scored six goals and chipped in with four assists for the Cherries in 26 Premier League appearances last term, and is attracting plenty of interest ahead of next season.

According to Football Insider, AC Milan are now set to join the race to sign King, with the Italian giants setting their sights on the former Manchester United youngster.

Bournemouth have had interest in plenty of their high-profile players this summer, with David Brooks attracting interest from Man United, and Nathan Ake recently moving to Manchester City.

The Verdict

Inevitably, King is attracting plenty of interest this summer because he’s been a top player in the Premier League for a few seasons now.

He may not have scored as he perhaps would have wanted last term, but he was a clear threat in a poor side.

A move to Italy to play in Europe could be an exciting switch for him, but if an offer from Spurs comes in, you’d imagine that would be high up on his priority list.