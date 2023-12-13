Highlights Southampton's recent draw against Watford cost them valuable points and hindered their chances of automatic promotion.

Gavin Bazunu, Southampton's young goalkeeper, has shown promise but also made costly mistakes that need to be addressed.

Russell Martin, Southampton's manager, has displayed full faith in Bazunu's potential, but he must improve to meet expectations and help the team succeed.

Southampton may be unbeaten in 12 Championship games, but there was huge frustration at how they threw two points away against Watford last time out.

After a mixed start, Russell Martin’s men appeared to have turned a corner, and part of that good run has been the improvement at the back.

That had put Saints in the mix for automatic promotion, but it was a costly draw against the Hornets, as the top three all won, leaving Watford ten points behind second-placed Ipswich Town.

Gavin Bazunu made the trip to Vicarage Road having recorded back-to-back clean sheets, which doubled the total he had for the entire campaign.

However, the Irish international will be disappointed at how Rhys Healey’s late effort found the back of the net, which prevented a third straight win for the team.

Gavin Bazunu endures tough start at Southampton

The 21-year-old joined Saints last year for around £12m from Manchester City, with the keeper expected to be the long-term number one at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Unfortunately for Bazunu, there’s no denying he had a tough first season on the south coast, as the side were relegated.

But, there were hopes that he would have benefited from that experience, and a year in the Championship, away from the Premier League spotlight, could have been what he needed to get his career going.

And, in fairness, Bazunu has shown on occasions why many rate him very highly.

This is a young keeper who is aggressive in the way he comes off his line, he has the technical ability to play the way Martin wants, and he can dominate his box.

Martin’s passionate defence of the keeper in August shows he has full faith in the keeper, and he is adamant Bazunu has the mentality to go on to have a big career.

That’s why he has won over 20 caps for his country, and it’s why he has been linked with a move to Tottenham. Their scouts will have recognised that he is a keeper who has all the raw tools to go a long way in the game.

Yet, Bazunu still makes some glaring mistakes, and the way Healey’s shot crept past him at a critical moment in the game was simply not good enough.

Gavin Bazunu faces scrutiny

Of course, all young players make errors, but unlike many outfield players, as Bazunu learns on the job, his mistakes will be under the microscope, and they can cost the team points - such is life as a goalkeeper.

Martin’s continued support of the ex-Portsmouth loanee is sure to be appreciated, and it seems he will retain the number one shirt this season.

Moving forward though, if he is going to fulfil that potential, poor mistakes need to be cut out of his game.

You can always make excuses for Bazunu, as there aren’t many 21-year-old keepers playing regularly at such a level across the globe, never mind in this country, so there does need to be perspective.

However, the reality is that playing in goal is brutal, and if Bazunu is going to help Southampton, and take the next steps in his career, then he must do more.